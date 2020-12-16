Bitcoin Killing Gold 1 OZ (XAU=X)

$XAU #Gold #Commodities #FX #Trading #Markets #Affiliate

Trade Smarter with Knightsbridge Live

Gold

Ticker: XAU=

Price: $1852.18

Gold News

A United Kingdom-based investment manager has added Bitcoin (BTC) to its portfolio, underscoring the ongoing institutional shift toward digital assets.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited, an investment manager with shares listed on the London Stock Exchange, has disclosed its new Bitcoin strategy.

In a performance update and manager comment posted on Tuesday, Ruffer said it has added Bitcoin to its Multi-Strategies Fund, primarily as a defensive move against the “continued devaluation” of fiat money. The fund now holds roughly 2.5% of its assets in Bitcoin.

The allocation was made in November after Ruffer reduced its exposure to gold in favor of BTC.

The firm said:

“We see this as a small but potent insurance policy against the continuing devaluation of the world’s major currencies. Bitcoin diversifies the company’s (much larger) investments in gold and inflation-linked bonds, and acts as a hedge to some of the monetary and market risks that we see.”

Founded in 1994, Ruffer has 20.3 billion euros ($27.2 billion) in assets under management as of Nov. 30. The firm has roughly 6,600 clients worldwide compromised of individuals, families, pension funds and charities.

Ruffer’s move echoes a recent call by JPMorgan Chase that Bitcoin is quietly eating gold’s market share. In a note to clients that was released last week, quantitative strategies led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said Bitcoin adoption could lead to “structural headwinds” for gold.

The strategists wrote:

“If this medium to longer-term thesis proves right, the price of gold would suffer from a structural headwind over the coming years.”

2020 has gone down as a transformative year for Bitcoin, with firms like Grayscale, PayPal, MicroStrategy and MassMutual rewriting the narrative on digital assets.

Crypto pioneer and ShapeShift CEO Erik Voorhees believe powerful institutional players will shield assets like Bitcoin from government overreach. With major institutions in play, the Bitcoin market is forming a natural “bulwark” against intrusive regulations.

Join Knightsbridge Live affiliate program and for every referral, you earn a bonus of up to $20,000 plus free trades. The best way to earn extra income!

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Sideways.

The projected upper bound is: 1,915.47.

The projected lower bound is: 1,786.80.

The projected closing price is: 1,851.14.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 27 white candles and 23 black candles for a net of 4 white candles.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 52.0866. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 5 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 50.63. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 11 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 75. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 5 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 8 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

PREC.M.XAU= closed down -1.613 at 1,851.847. Volume was 8,900% above average (trending) and Bollinger Bands were 12% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1,853.560 1,853.811 1,850.200 1,851.847 3,462

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1,845.89 1,871.86 1,811.67 Volatility: 17 22 24 Volume: 346 69 17

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

PREC.M.XAU= is currently 2.2% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect very strong flows of volume into XAU= (bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on XAU= and have had this outlook for the last 21 periods.