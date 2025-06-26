Bitcoin Demand Shock Is Not Over: $1M Price Target Affirmed by KXCO

By Shayne Heffernan, Ph.D.

Bitcoin’s next halving is set to happen around April 2028, based on the current block height and average block time of about 10 minutes. As of today, June 26, 2025, at 09:09 AM BST, we are roughly 1,027 days away from this milestone, assuming no significant changes in network dynamics. This halving will reduce the block reward from 3.125 BTC to 1.5625 BTC, further tightening Bitcoin’s supply and potentially triggering significant market shifts. With over four decades of trading experience, I’ve observed markets respond to supply shocks, but the 2028 halving could stand out due to rising institutional acceptance and the surge in ETF holdings, creating a demand shock that might reshape Bitcoin’s future. At KXCO, we firmly believe Bitcoin will trade above $1 million within the next five years, driven by its growing scarcity and institutional adoption.

The Bitcoin halving has historically acted as a catalyst for market activity by slowing the influx of new Bitcoin, enhancing its scarcity—a trait often likened to digital gold. Past halvings in 2012, 2016, and 2020 saw notable market movements within 12 months, though the 2024 halving showed a more subdued response, hinting at a maturing market. The 2028 event, however, unfolds in a landscape transformed by institutional interest. Major players like BlackRock and Fidelity, holding nearly 400,000 BTC in spot ETFs, have legitimized Bitcoin as a mainstream asset. Since the launch of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024, net inflows have far outpaced new Bitcoin production, with daily ETF inflows averaging $208 million against a pre-halving supply of $54 million. This imbalance signals a demand shock, where institutional buying could absorb much of the reduced supply post-halving, reinforcing KXCO’s bullish $1 million outlook.



Bitcoin Demand Shock

Institutional acceptance is no longer a fringe narrative. The approval of Bitcoin ETFs has opened doors for traditional investors, with firms like MicroStrategy adding 444,262 BTC to their treasuries. This shift is supported by geopolitical developments, such as the U.S. government’s consideration of a Bitcoin reserve fund under the proposed “Bitcoin Bill,” which could see 1 million BTC acquired, sparking global adoption trends. The establishment views this as a sign of maturity, but skeptics warn of potential over-concentration. Still, the trend of long-term holders and declining exchange reserves—now at a five-year low—points to a supply squeeze that could fuel a bullish cycle, aligning with KXCO’s $1 million projection. The establishment’s optimism may overlook risks like regulatory shifts, so tracking ETF inflows and holder behavior remains critical.

ETF holdings are a key driver of this demand shock. Since January 2024, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have amassed over $50 billion in net asset value, with BlackRock’s IBIT surpassing MicroStrategy’s holdings. This institutional influx contrasts with retail investors buying coins directly, offering a stabilizing influence as institutions tend to hold longer, reducing short-term volatility. The CME Group’s Bitcoin futures and options market further supports this, allowing miners and investors to hedge risks, altering traditional market dynamics. The 2024 halving’s muted response suggests macroeconomic factors like trade tensions and interest rates may influence 2028, but Bitcoin’s hashrate at all-time highs ensures network security, underpinning its resilience.

The 2028 halving’s impact will depend on this demand-supply interplay. Historical patterns suggest increased market activity, but the current cycle’s unique drivers—ETF growth, institutional adoption, and potential government reserves—could amplify effects. Investors should watch for signs of profit-taking, though current metrics show no exhaustion. The establishment’s optimism may miss risks like market saturation, so a critical eye on data is essential. For Bitcoin enthusiasts, the next 1,027 days offer a compelling test of its evolving role in global finance, with KXCO’s $1 million target reflecting confidence in its long-term value.

KXCO Bitcoin Stablecoin and PWA Integration



Amid this evolving landscape, KXCO is advancing its Bitcoin stablecoin, designed to retain Bitcoin’s volatility with 1 token equaling 1 satoshi, delivering authentic BTC exposure within the secure KXCO Armature environment. Featuring full KYC and AML protocols, no counterparty risk, full proof of reserves, and the ability to freeze wallets and transactions, this stablecoin addresses trust and security concerns, offering a robust alternative to traditional stablecoins. Complementing this, KXCO’s Progressive Web App (PWA) simplifies the process for companies to integrate Bitcoin into their business operations. The PWA provides a straightforward interface, enabling seamless adoption of Bitcoin transactions, payments, and asset management without navigating complex tech or BTC protocols. Accessible via kxco.io, this integration empowers businesses to leverage Bitcoin’s potential efficiently, aligning with the growing institutional trend and supporting KXCO’s $1 million Bitcoin forecast.

Shayne Heffernan, Ph.D., is an economist with over 40 years of trading experience, offering insights into global markets and emerging trends.