Bitcoin: BTC/USD (BTC=X) Reserves Continue To Decrease

Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC=

Price: $10274.67

Bitcoin News

A new Bitcoin metric says that investors are still much more interested in buying than selling at $10,000.

CryptoQuant: Bitcoin has “intense buy pressure”

Dubbed “Potential BUY/ SELL Pressure,” the tool takes exchanges’ total BTC reserves and divides them by stablecoin reserves.

The resulting number provides a rough impression of trader appetite, and it is currently skewed to the bullish side.

Bitcoin still has intense buy pressure. Exchanges are holding more stablecoins and fewer BTC compared to the beginning of this year.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

The projected upper bound is: 11,125.16.

The projected lower bound is: 9,161.96.

The projected closing price is: 10,143.56.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 32 white candles and 18 black candles for a net of 14 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 22.5569. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 36.00. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 33 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -91. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 31 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX BTC= closed up 110.620 at 10,128.370. Volume was 69% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 90% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 10,009.230 10,233.000 9,825.070 10,128.370 210,713

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 10,709.12 11,194.12 9,096.04 Volatility: 56 56 84 Volume: 955,494 818,402 568,152

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX BTC= is currently 11.3% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume out of BTC= (mildly bearish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on BTC= and have had this outlook for the last 15 periods.