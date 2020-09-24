Bitcoin: BTC/USD (BTC=X) Bear Flag?

$BTC #Bitcoin #Crypto #Cryptocurrencies #FX #Trading #Markets

Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC=

Price: $10274.00

Bitcoin News

Bitcoin fell by over 4.5% on Monday as investors bought the safe-haven U.S. dollar, but sold equities, gold and other fiat currencies on renewed coronavirus concerns.

The drop set the stage for a continuation of the pullback from August highs above $12,400.

Immediate supports are seen at $10,000 and $9,868 (Sept. 8 low).

However, while bitcoin may suffer deeper declines in the short-term, the overall bias remains bullish.

“We are still above $10,000, only the third time bitcoin has maintained this price level for multiple weeks, and long-term investors are buying bitcoin in increasing amounts,” Gradwell noted.

The options market is also showing bullish bias on the longer time frames.

The three- and six-month put-call skews remain below zero, a sign that bullish call options are drawing higher demand or prices compared to bearish put options.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

The projected upper bound is: 11,083.89.

The projected lower bound is: 9,454.30.

The projected closing price is: 10,269.10.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 29 white candles and 21 black candles for a net of 8 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 16.2118. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a sell 5 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 41.27. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 48 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -95. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 4 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX BTC= closed up 77.270 at 10,297.000. Volume was 67% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 17% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 10,222.500 10,335.000 10,190.040 10,297.000 233,992

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 10,719.29 11,160.23 9,222.74 Volatility: 35 46 82 Volume: 538,473 795,970 594,629

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX BTC= is currently 11.6% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of BTC= at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on BTC= and have had this outlook for the last 30 periods.