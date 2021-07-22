20.9 C
Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) is a Buy

By S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (“Bit Digital” or the “Company”), a bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York and one of the largest currently-owned fleets among US listed bitcoin miners, presented highlights from its second quarter operations at Sequire’s Blockchain Conference July 15th.

Bit Digital’s CEO Bryan Bullett made the presentation with the full transcript found in Bit Digital’s Form 6-K filed on July 15th found here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1710350/000121390021036962/ea144234ex99-1_bitdigital.htm

2021 Blockchain Conference Bit Digital Presentation
“We welcomed being invited to Sequire’s event featuring Bit Digital and other leading Blockchain companies,” says Sam Tabar, Chief Strategy Officer at the Company, “The conference provided our CEO a great venue for Bit Digital to share its positioning and our special opportunity related to China.”

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York City with one of the largest currently-owned fleets among US listed bitcoin miners. Our operations are in the United States and Canada. For additional information, please contact Samir Tabar at [email protected] or visit our www.bit-digital.com.

Investor Notice 

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under “Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. If any material risk was to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. Future changes in the network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hash rate, as well as other factors beyond our control, may also materially affect the future performance of Bit Digital’s production of bitcoin. Additionally, all discussions of financial metrics assume mining difficulty rates as of July 2021. See “Safe Harbor Statement” below.

