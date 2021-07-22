Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) is a Buy

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (“Bit Digital” or the “Company”), a bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York and one of the largest currently-owned fleets among US listed bitcoin miners, presented highlights from its second quarter operations at Sequire’s Blockchain Conference July 15th.

Bit Digital’s CEO Bryan Bullett made the presentation with the full transcript found in Bit Digital’s Form 6-K filed on July 15th found here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1710350/000121390021036962/ea144234ex99-1_bitdigital.htm

2021 Blockchain Conference Bit Digital Presentation

“We welcomed being invited to Sequire’s event featuring Bit Digital and other leading Blockchain companies,” says Sam Tabar, Chief Strategy Officer at the Company, “The conference provided our CEO a great venue for Bit Digital to share its positioning and our special opportunity related to China.”

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York City with one of the largest currently-owned fleets among US listed bitcoin miners. Our operations are in the United States and Canada. For additional information, please contact Samir Tabar at [email protected] or visit our www.bit-digital.com.

