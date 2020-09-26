Big Day for Inglis and Hawkes Racing

His win capped off a big 24 hours for Inglis graduates following Pippie’s success in last night’s G1 Moir Stakes at The Valley.



Ole Kirk’s win saw the TAB install him a $6 second favourite for his next assignment, the G1 Caulfield Guineas in a fortnight. North Pacific firmed into $9 off the back of his performance.



Ole Kirk is a $675,000 buy for Mark Player’s International Thoroughbred Solutions (on behalf of Neil Werrett) from the 2019 Premier Yearling Sale, where he was offered by Gilgai Farm, who also bred the colt.



Gilgai’s Kelly Skillecorn was mesmerised by Ole Kirk as a yearling and was anything but surprised by today’s result.



“He was so immature but that family keeps getting better and better,’’ Skillecorn said.



“He was an immature colt at the sales but such an athlete all the same and I’m just so grateful he ended up with the Hawkes’ who are so patient with these colts and there’s none better in turning a yearling colt into a stallion and they’ve done it again.



“Just take a look at his page, there’s none better in the studbook and you can add Ole Kirk to that now.



“The mare is back in foal to Written Tycoon too which is a huge result now especially.’’



Ole Kirk is raced by some of the industry’s most influential figures including Werrett and Rick Jamieson.



Werrett, who was trackside at Rosehill, remembered the colt from the Premier Sale.



“As soon as I saw the page and I remembered Rick [Jamieson] had told me about this sister to Black Caviar way back, and how unfortunate it couldn’t race,’’ Werrett said.



“So when it was coming up in Melbourne, I asked the Hawkes’ if they had looked at it and they said it was on their list to buy. I said I want to buy it.



“I have put my sister, Colin Madden and Brett from work into him and Rick stayed in. That makes it more special.



“The breeding and the whole thing that has gone into this race, I can’t believe we have won it.’’



For winning co-trainer Michael Hawkes, today’s result was “as good as it gets’’.



“Dad and Wayne saw the colts at the sale, I wasn’t there. It’s a team effort, I was home here with the horses and they did that particular sale,’’ Hawkes said.



“To go one two with the two highest-priced colts from the Inglis Melbourne Sale, it means a lot because you know what, it backs your judgement that when you’re buying these horses, you’re in the right frame of mind to say this is what we need to do to get the best result. It’s phenomenal.’’



Earlier at Rosehill, trainers Peter and Paul Snowden said they would give Inglis Nursery winner Wild Ruler (Snitzel) his chance at the top level later in the spring following a comprehensive first-up win in the Listed Heritage Stakes.



The 3YO colt was given a dream ride by James McDonald, enjoying the run of the race and winning accordingly.



Snowden will race the colt next in the G2 Roman Consul Stakes in a fortnight before heading to Melbourne for the stallion-making G1 Coolmore Stud Stakes down the Flemington straight on Derby Day.



Wild Ruler is a $525,000 Easter Yearling Sale buy for China Horse Club, Newgate Bloodstock and Winstar, from the Kia Ora draft.