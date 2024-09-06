Gelephu Mindfulness City in Bhutan

Bhutan and the Gelephu Mindfulness City hosted an event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Bangkok, alongside FBX Thailand, an organization committed to family business success, and the Chao Phya Abhai Raja Siammanukulkij Foundation. The event was attended by Bhutan’s Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay.

A Uniquely Bhutan Outlook

The Gross National Happiness (GNH) index of Bhutan teaches us some very important lessons about giving well-being first priority over only economic development.



Happiness cannot be measured in dollars and cents because it is fundamentally about well-being, relationships, and fulfillment, not just material wealth. Family and community play an important part in happiness.



Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness index demonstrates this by prioritizing mental, spiritual, and social aspects of life, focusing on holistic development. Wealth alone cannot guarantee happiness, and Bhutan’s model teaches that policies fostering community, cultural preservation, and sustainability are just as vital.



This concept emphasizes that human fulfillment transcends monetary gain suggesting that true progress is about improving life quality, not just economic indicators.





Emphasizing sustainable development, cultural preservation, environmental protection, and sound government, the government advances happiness. For instance, environmental rules are rigorous to guarantee long-term well-being and healthcare and education are free.

Gelephu Mindfulness City



Designed to increase happiness via mindfulness techniques, public areas, and environmental harmony, the Gelephu Mindfulness City initiative Small and mostly driven by hydropower exports, agriculture, and tourism, Bhutan’s economy emphasizes sustainability.





Here are some facts about Gelephu Mindfulness City in Bhutan:

Mindfulness-Centered Development: Gelephu is envisioned as a city promoting mindfulness and well-being, integrating Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness philosophy into urban planning. Sustainable Living: The city aims to balance modern development with environmental sustainability, focusing on green spaces and eco-friendly infrastructure. Happiness and Mental Health: Gelephu plans to create an environment that promotes mental health, social harmony, and overall happiness, aligning with Bhutan’s focus on mindfulness and well-being. Economic Focus: The city will support local economic initiatives while prioritizing the happiness and well-being of its residents.

Gelephu Mindfulness City is a reflection of Bhutan’s broader commitment to happiness, mental well-being, and sustainable urban development.





Here are some key economic facts about Bhutan:

Rural Economy: Around 60% of the population works in agriculture.

Small but Growing Economy: Bhutan’s economy is primarily based on agriculture, hydropower, and tourism. Its GDP in 2023 is estimated to be around $2.8 billion.

Hydropower Exports: Hydropower is the largest revenue generator for Bhutan, with much of its energy exported to India.

Tourism: Bhutan’s high-value, low-impact tourism model significantly contributes to the economy.

Gross National Happiness (GNH): Bhutan prioritizes GNH over GDP, focusing on sustainable development, cultural preservation, and well-being.

