Best Thailand Travel Instagram Accounts

Thailand Travel, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with Thai Airways International (THAI), Thai hotels Association (THA) and Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), is launching an ‘amazing thailand Plus’ offer for foreign visitors wishing to enter Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “The Amazing Thailand Plus offer gives visitors value added benefits while ensuring safety and health for both themselves and the Thai people. Every foreign traveller to Thailand must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine and follow all rules and regulations set by the Ministry of Public Health just like every Thai national returning home from overseas.”

Amazing Thailand Plus comes with over 400 packages, inclusive of special fares on international and domestic flights, rooms at government-accredited Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotels, and post-quarantine tours or transfers. Accommodation options are available at 70 ASQ hotels and over other 100 hotels in designated destinations.

bookings and airfares must be made through Thai Airways International by selecting either package A, B, or C. Terms and conditions apply.