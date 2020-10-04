Belardo Flying in First Season

First-season sire Belardo continued his flying run of form when siring his third Stakes winner on Saturday, 3 October with Lullaby Moon leading home a Darley 1-2 in the Listed Two Year Old Trophy at Redcar. Sent off hot favourite, the two-year-old filly tracked the leaders, making headway two furlongs out under jockey Rossa Ryan. Joined at the furlong pole by Night Of Thunder’s son Zamaani, the filly kept on well to edge out her challenger and win by half a length.

Bred by Bearstone Stud, Lullaby Moon is the best performer from the winning Indesatchel mare Bold Bidder, herself a half-sister to the Stakes-placed pair of Better Built and Right Answer. They are out of a half-sister to the multiple Group-winning sprinter and sire Mind Games.

Champion two-year-old Belardo has enjoyed a fantastic run of form siring three Stakes winners in the last eight days. They are led by dual Group winner Isabella Giles, who took the G2 Rockfel Stakes last week at Newmarket, with Elysium following up 48 hours later to win the G3 Park Stakes at the Curragh.

Belardo

B 2012 15.3½HH (1.61M) Lope de Vega – Danaskaya (Danehill)

Standing at Kildangan Stud, Co Kildare European Champion juvenile who won the Dewhurst and then went on to be a G1-winning miler. He’s made the best start at stud of all the stallions in his sire line. Four Stakes performers are headed by Group winners Isabella Giles and Elysium.

At 2 Champion two-year-old colt in Europe1st Dewhurst S (G1), 7f, Newmarket, by 2l, beating Kodi Bear, Smuggler’s Cove, Estidhkaar, Maftool, Secret Brief. 1st Washington Singer S, 7f, Newbury, by 3¾l, beating Hawkesbury, Diaz. 1st Maiden race, 6f, Yarmouth, by 2¼l. 4th July S (G2), 6f, Newmarket, to Ivawood, Jungle Cat, Muhaarar, beating Angelic Lord, The Great War, Mind Of Madness, Mubtaghaa. 4th Champagne S (G2), 7f, Doncaster, to Estidhkaar, War Envoy, Aces, beating Room Key.

At 32nd Queen Elizabeth II S (G1), 8f, Ascot, to Solow, beating Gabrial, Integral, Elm Park, Gleneagles, Territories, Kodi Bear, Top Notch Tonto. 3rd Challenge S (G2), 7f, Newmarket, to Cable Bay, Breton Rock, beating So Beloved, Markaz, Here Comes When, Shining Emerald, Coulsty, Glory Awaits, Ascription. 4th Irish 2,000 Guineas (G1), 8f, Curragh, to Gleneagles, Endless Drama, Ivawood, beating Tombelaine, Mohaayed, Convergence, Smuggler’s Cove, Lexington Times, The Warrior, Carbon Dating.

At 41st Lockinge S (G1), 8f, Newbury, beating Euro Charline, Endless Drama, Limato, Toormore, Gabrial, Kodi Bear, Gm Hopkins, Dutch Connection, Johnny Barnes, Mahsoob. 1st Doncaster Mile, 8f, Doncaster, by 2¼l, beating Calling Out, Custom Cut, Master Carpenter. 2nd Queen Anne S (G1), 8f, Ascot, by ½l, to Tepin, beating Lightning Spear, Toormore, Ervedya, Amazing Maria, Kodi Bear, Cougar Mountain, Endless Drama, A Shin Erwin, Mondialiste, Esoterique. 4th Sandown Mile (G2), 8f, Sandown, to Toormore, Dutch Connection, Breton Rock, beating Gabrial, Adaay.

Timeform 126