Being Christened Had an Unexpected Impact on Me

By Shayne Heffernan

Published: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

I’ve always thought of myself as a practicing Catholic, long before I was officially christened. But when I finally took that step in 2020—later in life than most—I had no idea how profoundly it would reshape my world. What followed was a series of surprises that deepened my faith, shifted my perspectives, and brought unexpected joy into my life. Here’s my story, and why I believe taking that leap might just transform yours too.

I was already in my mind a Catholic, living the faith as best I could, but the christening itself opened doors I didn’t see coming. Within a year, I found myself drawn to the rosary, a practice I hadn’t fully embraced before. That simple act of prayer—meditating on the mysteries, bead by bead—became a gateway to deep reflection. I’d call it a series of epiphanies, moments of clarity that felt like they came from a heavenly realm. The rosary isn’t just a ritual; it’s a space for your soul to connect with something greater, to ponder life’s mysteries in a way that brings peace and insight. It started to change how I saw the world, and I believe that’s part of its purpose.

Then there was my godfather, Father John. I always thought of him as a decent enough person—a good priest, someone I respected. But after he became my godfather during the christening, something shifted. Within a year, I developed a deep love for him, the kind of bond you’d feel for a real father. There was no conscious effort on my part; it just happened naturally. Now, every time I see him, I’m filled with happiness and a sense of serenity that’s hard to describe. He’s become a guiding light in my life, a source of comfort and wisdom I never expected to find.

The Catholic faith began to grow stronger within me, and with it came changes I didn’t anticipate. Some of my opinions shifted—on how I approach relationships, challenges, even my own flaws. My approach to daily life evolved too; I started handling things with more patience, more compassion. I’m far from perfect, and I don’t claim to be. But I can say with certainty that I’m better than I was—more grounded, more connected to what matters. The christening, the rosary, or perhaps the combination of both—I can’t pinpoint exactly what sparked this transformation. But I can tell you this: it’s real, and it’s made a difference.

I’m not here to preach perfection or claim I’ve got it all figured out. Life’s messy, and faith doesn’t erase that. But what I’ve experienced since my christening has improved my life in ways I never imagined. It’s not just about me, either—it’s touched the lives of those around me. The peace I’ve found, the love I’ve grown for Father John, the clarity from the rosary—it all ripples outward, bringing a bit more light to my relationships and interactions.

So here’s my advice: try it. If you’re on the fence about being christened or deepening your faith through practices like the rosary, take the step. It might surprise you, as it did me. It’s not about becoming perfect; it’s about becoming better—for yourself and for those around you. Faith has a way of working quietly, unexpectedly, and profoundly. What do you have to lose?