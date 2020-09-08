Be Yourself: Metropole Hanoi’s angelina Introduces ‘Personality-Inspired’ Cocktail Menu

They say you are what you eat. At Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi’s sleek cocktail bar, whisky lounge and restaurant angelina, you are what you drink, too, thanks to a new range of bespoke cocktails designed to reflect different personality profiles.

The 10 handcrafted cocktails on the new menu feature names like “Optimist” and “Rebellious,” drawing inspiration from the characteristics associated with these personalities. “Optimist,” for example, is intended to be “lively, positive and refreshing,” and is made with Vranken Diamant Brut Champagne, Ketel One vodka, Giffard crème de fruit de la passion liqueur and citrus.

“Rebellious” aims to be “insurgent, unpredictable and eccentric,” and includes Sailor Jerry spiced rum, Giffard ginger of the Indies liqueur, Poire Williams purée and lime juice.

“While you will likely order many different drinks over the course of your life, there will always be one you fall back on for comfort’s sake,” says Antoine Perie, Metropole Hanoi’s Director of Food and Beverage. “Nothing says the real ‘you’ more than the favorite you order at the bar. Just like your style, your signature drink should reflect you and the vibe you exert.”

Other cocktails on the new menu include:

“Plutocrat” — rum, whisky, creme de cassis and bitters for a rich, robust and smoky experience.

“Passionate” — gin, blueberry purée, ginger, lime juice and fruit foam as a way to tap into what Oprah Winfrey says “comes from focusing on what excites you.”

“Charismatic” — bourbon, red wine, cinnamon syrup, strawberry purée, pineapple juice and lime juice are combined in a delicate and charming tipple.

“Narcissist” — vodka, hazelnut liqueur, rum and gold leaf offer a “look-at-me” vibe.

“Nerd” — vodka, Kahlúa, banana liqueur and milk for something quirky and comforting.

“Artistic” — pisco, rum, angelina secret gomme Syrup, lime syrup, fresh peppercorns and a maraschino cherry are mixed into an imaginative and unconventional surprise.

“Dramatic” — pisco, limoncello liqueur, Campari, lychee liqueur, egg whites and Tabasco will surely draw calls for an “encore.”

“Socialite” — gin, butterfly pea flower tea, rose syrup, Perrier, fresh cucumber and citric acid feature in this dainty and delightful drink.

A quote accompanies each drink on the menu underscoring something unique about that personality type. The writer Robert Brault, for instance, is quoted saying that an optimist is “Someone who figures that taking a step backward after taking a step forward is not a disaster; it’s more like a Cha-Cha.”

The playful and creative menu is being offered alongside classic and other modern cocktails, as well as angelina’s renowned collection of world-class whiskys and wines. angelina’s kitchen, helmed by Chef Aurelien Houguet, serves rustic cuisine from Europe and the New World.

angelina personality cocktail – Optimist

angelina personality cocktail – Narcissist