Be Objective in Stressful Situations, Breathe

“Staying calm in a tough situation is not always easy. It requires patience, practice, and a big effort”— Paul Ebeling

So, when you get through and unpleasant situations with a steady head, congratulate yourself. Be proud that you were able to breathe, calm down and act in an appropriate manner!

Then, tell yourself “good job!”

And if it was a very difficult situation, reward yourself with a pat on the back. If there was something you think you could have done better, acknowledge it and move forward.

If you make a mistake, learn how to forgive yourself and give yourself a 2nd chance. And do not hold on to resentment when others make mistakes.

Find a place in nature, take a walk in the Sun to unwind, and know that there will always be another trade.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!