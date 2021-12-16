15 C
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Knightsbridge InsightsLifestyleLiving

Be Objective in Stressful Situations, Breathe

By Paul Ebeling

Staying calm in a tough situation is not always easy. It requires patience, practice, and a big effort”— Paul Ebeling

So, when you get through and unpleasant situations with a steady head, congratulate yourself. Be proud that you were able to breathe, calm down and act in an appropriate manner!

Then, tell yourself “good job!

And if it was a very difficult situation, reward yourself with a pat on the back. If there was something you think you could have done better, acknowledge it and move forward.

If you make a mistake, learn how to forgive yourself and give yourself a 2nd chance. And do not hold on to resentment when others make mistakes.

Find a place in nature, take a walk in the Sun to unwind, and know that there will always be another trade.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleNFTs are the Millennials' New Mainstream Collectibles
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

