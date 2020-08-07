Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Looks Promising

$GOLD #BarrickGold #USA #NYSE #Stocks #Trading

Barrick Gold

Ticker: NYSE:GOLD

Price: $29.50

Buy: Buy

Company News

Barrick Gold is weighing moving its main listing from Toronto to New York, the company’s chief executive said, a step that would weaken its traditional links to Canada, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Mark Bristow said the company was debating a move to the New York Stock Exchange, but added there were no current plans to do so, according to the WSJ report.

Strong bullion prices have boosted Barrick Gold’s shares about 65% higher this year, taking its market capital to C$70.61 billion ($53.17 billion). It trades on NYSE with the symbol GOLD.

Barrick did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment.

Business Summary

Barrick Gold Corp is a gold mining company.

The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development.

The Company’s segments include Barrick Nevada, Golden Sunlight, Hemlo, Jabal Sayid, Lagunas Norte, Lumwana, Porgera, Pueblo Viejo, Turquoise Ridge, Veladero and Zaldvar. Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero and Turquoise Ridge are its individual gold mines.

The Company, through its subsidiary Acacia, owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa.

Its Porgera is a gold mine. Zaldivar and Lumwana are copper mines.

The Pascua-Lama project is located on the border between Chile and Argentina.

The Company owns a number of producing gold mines, which are located in Canada, the United States, Peru, Argentina, Australia and the Dominican Republic.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 26.08.

The projected upper bound is: 31.29.

The projected lower bound is: 27.93.

The projected closing price is: 29.61.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 24 white candles and 25 black candles for a net of 1 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 73.3835. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 10 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 61.01. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 7 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 80. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 2 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

BARRICK GOLD CRP closed down -0.340 at 29.500. Volume was 13% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 22% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 30.040 30.110 29.085 29.500 3,609,880

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 29.17 26.39 21.51 Volatility: 46 40 57 Volume: 4,733,835 4,028,352 3,874,999

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

BARRICK GOLD CRP is currently 37.1% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of GOLD.N at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on GOLD.N and have had this outlook for the last 29 periods.