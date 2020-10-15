Banyan Tree Samui Offers Complimentary Night to Healthcare Workers

One of Thailand’s most prestigious hotels is offering a complimentary night’s stay to any of the country’s professional healthcare workers in recognition of their sacrifice and dedication to saving lives during this year’s coronavirus crisis.

Banyan Tree Samui, an 88-villa property overlooking a secluded bay of sapphire waters in the Gulf of Thailand, announced that any doctor, nurse, paramedic, ambulance driver or other healthcare professional will receive a complimentary night’s accommodation in one of the resort’s luxurious villas – each of which comes with a private infinity pool – when they book at least one further night’s stay between October 10 and December 20, 2020.

“To all Thailand’s professional healthcare workers, as our way of saying thanks for all your efforts during this most hazardous and heart-rending of times, we’d like to offer this gift of a complimentary night in one of our villas,” said Banyan Tree Samui General Manager Remko Kroesen.

The resort’s Seedlings Program supports mentorship for local students on Koh Samui, as well as scholarships to provide financial support for those able to continue their education. And earlier this year, Kroesen personally led his staff in giving blood as an effort to assist the local community in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The resort was last year awarded a “Gold Certification” by EarthCheck, the world’s leading scientific watchdog for the hospitality industry, making it the first hotel in Thailand to be recognized for its environmental policies at such a level.

In July, Banyan Tree Samui was awarded the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certificate by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in recognition of the hotel’s upgraded health and hygiene standards and commitment to guest safety.

SHA certification was introduced by TAT in May to encourage not only hotels and resorts but all tourism-related enterprises, including restaurants, spas, department stores and major attractions, to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 as Thailand looks to reopen to international travelers in the near future.

After meeting all required hygiene and quality controls following a rigorous inspection, approved businesses may display the SHA logo for two years to reassure visitors.

Last month, Thailand was rated No. 1 in the world by the Global Covid Recovery Index in terms of combatting the virus. To date, the kingdom has recorded 3,622 cases and 57 deaths since the outbreak began. However, the Thai tourism industry has been severely impacted by the closure of borders to international visitors. In recent weeks, several proposals have been floated by the Thai government to reopen the country to tourism before the end of the year.

Deluxe Pool Villas start from 9,999 baht (US$320) per night at Banyan Tree Samui. All reservations can be made via the website: https://www.banyantree.com/en/thailand/samui

About Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts

The Banyan Tree Group is a leading international operator and developer of premium resorts, hotels, residences and spas, with a collection of award-winning brands. Banyan Tree offers a Sanctuary to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul in awe-inspiring locations around the globe. Rediscover the romance of travel as you journey to iconic destinations where authentic, memorable experiences await. Angsana brings the adventure back into travel whatever your age or reason to visit. Intertwining local chic and a vibrant fun-filled atmosphere, Angsana offers amazing destination playgrounds across the world. Cassia is a bold new proposition in the extended stay sector, offering stylish, cutting edge hotel residences for holidays and business travel. It offers incredible choice for families, friends and couples. Dhawa is a casual and contemporary full-service hotel that fuses imaginative design, absolute comfort and seamless technology into a single stay experience. It curates a plethora of choices to achieve a truly customised stay.

To date, the Banyan Tree Group manages and/or has ownership interests in over 47 hotels and resorts, 63 spas, 73 retail galleries; as well as three golf courses in 24 countries.

www.banyantree.com www.angsana.com www.cassia.com www.dhawa.com

This Hillcrest Pool Villa commands spectacular views over Banyan Tree Samui resort and the Gulf of Thailand.

Banyan Tree Samui sprawls over a lush 88-acre property.

Banyan Tree Samui is flanked by coral reefs and faces the emerald-azure waters of the Gulf of Thailand.