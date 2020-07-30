Banyan Tree Looks to Sustainable Nutrition in Post-Covid World

Group announces organic farm partnership with Michelin 2-Star Chef James Noble

The Banyan Tree Group, one of Asia’s leading hotel brands for sustainability and environmental awareness, has announced that it will launch a range of organic, plant-based menus at its resorts around the world, starting in Thailand later this year.

The Singapore-based Group said it has embarked on several collaborations covering different areas of the food chain, such as championing local procurement and sustainably sourced food through a partnership with two-star Michelin Chef James Noble. Together, Banyan Tree and Noble have broken ground on ORI9IN, a 350-acre gourmet organic farm in the fertile mountains of Chiang Mai, northern Thailand.

Aside from supplying no fewer than 15 Michelin chefs at some of Bangkok’s most elite restaurants, MasterChef-turned sustainable farmer Noble said the joint venture will also include an on-site farm-to-table organic restaurant which is slated to open in October this year.

Banyan Tree currently has three hotels in Thailand – in Bangkok, Koh Samui and Phuket, with a fourth, Banyan Tree Krabi, due to celebrate a grand opening in October 2020. The hotel group, which is highly reputed for its spa and wellness facilities, said it has also formed a partnership with Grassroots Pantry, a pioneering brand in Hong Kong, which is at the forefront of plant-based cuisine in Asia’s fine dining scene.

A capsule menu based on plant-based, immunity-boosting foods and sustainable kitchen practices is to launch in the latter part of this year. The menu will debut at Banyan Tree’s Phuket venues followed by a roll-out at all of its hotels internationally.

This new food-sourcing initiative at Banyan Tree complements an existing policy of enhanced hygiene and safety at its resorts worldwide – protocols introduced in the wake of the current Covid crisis.

“In the ‘new normal’ world of hospitality, guests at luxury hotels will expect healthier options for dining,” said Banyan Tree Samui’s Head Chef Rainer Roersch. “Our new partnership at ORI9IN ensures we are sourcing the best, the freshest and the most nutritious produce available. And our new plant-based menus will include some of the finest Asian recipes. Guests can look forward to dishes prepared with ORI9IN’s organic fare – everything from coriander, dill and basil to aubergines, kale, chillies, pumpkin and lemongrass.”

Roersch, who oversees Saffron, Banyan Tree’s award-winning signature Thai restaurant on Koh Samui, said that he envisages that Banyan Tree outlets can focus on import substitution and reducing carbon footprint without sacrificing flavor.

In 2019, Banyan Tree Group implemented a Code of Conduct for suppliers to map supply chain transparency in ingredients sourcing and promote socio-environmental practices to develop a sustainable supply chain. To date, over 900 suppliers have registered.

For 2020, in line with marine conservation goals, the Group implemented a 25 percent benchmark of sustainable seafood sourcing by 2025 from sustainable fisheries. Banyan Tree Global Foundation said its experts will review seafood species served at each location and support identification of sustainably certified alternatives and opportunities for its properties.

ABOUT BANYAN TREE

Banyan Tree Holdings Limited (“Banyan Tree” or the “Group”) is one of the world’s leading independent, multi-branded hospitality groups. The Group’s diversified portfolio of hotels, resorts, spas, galleries, golf and residences is centered on five award-winning brands (Banyan Tree, Angsana, Cassia, Dhawa and Laguna) that offer exceptional design-led experiences for global travellers of today and tomorrow.

Founded in 1994 on the core concept of sustainability, Banyan Tree Holdings seeks to create long-term value for all stakeholders and destinations across its network of properties, products and brands, through a purpose-driven mission. With 11,000 associates across 24 countries, Banyan Tree Management Academy (BTMA) was established in 2008 to support the Group’s goals through advancing people development, management excellence, and learning with integrity and meaning.

Banyan Tree Holdings has received over 2,611 industry awards and accolades since inception. It has also received recognition for its commitment to environmental protection and community development through its Banyan Tree Global Foundation (BTGF), which aligns the Group’s efforts to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Executing on its regionalised growth strategy, the Group’s global footprint continues to grow with 46 new hotels and resorts under design and construction in the pipeline, in addition to 47 operating hotels in 24 countries as of 31 December 2019.

Banyan Tree Holdings entered a strategic long-term partnership with AccorHotels in 2016 to develop and manage Banyan Tree branded hotels around the world along with the access to AccorHotels’ global reservations and sales network, as well as the loyalty programme Le Club AccorHotels. It also formed a joint venture with China Vanke Co. Ltd. In 2017 – focusing on active ageing and wellness hospitality projects.

www.banyantree.com www.angsana.com www.cassia.com www.dhawa.com laguna.com

Sustainable fruit sourcing at Banyan Tree Samui

Grassroots Pantry’s Kelp Noodle Thai Salad

Grassroots Pantry’s Pink Oyster Mushrooms