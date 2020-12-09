Banyan Tree Krabi Opens With Tempting Promotions

Newly opened Banyan Tree Krabi is welcoming its first guests with attractive promotions on everything from dining to spa treatments to accommodation.

Between now and 30 April 2021, the resort has announced that, as an introductory offer, it will award all guests who book through their website a 25% discount off the best rate at any of its 72 suites and villas, each of which has its own private pool. In addition, Thai citizens can combine the discount with the national Rao Tiew Duay Gan (“Let’s Travel Together”) campaign whereby the government refunds 40% of their bill.

Furthermore, all guests will receive: complimentary breakfast; 50% off any spa and massage treatment (plus 30% off a second treatment); and a free afternoon tea set, replete with scones, cakes, sandwiches and fruit tarts, as well as your choice of tea, served in refined English style at either your private terrace or at Naga Kitchen, the resort’s all-day dining venue.

Banyan Tree Krabi opened its doors on October 24 at little-known Tubkaek Beach, a 45-minute drive from Krabi International Airport. The property is tiered into a verdant hillside and all rooms face westward towards one of Thailand’s most iconic images – the towering limestone cliffs that jut out of the sea in Than Bok Khorani National Marine Park.

Facilities at the new hotel include two restaurants and a beach bar, a kids’ club, a fitness centre, a meeting centre, an elevated outdoor wedding deck, and in keeping with Banyan Tree’s global wellbeing branding — a rainforest-themed spa.

For more information about booking this new promotion, click HERE.

ABOUT BANYAN TREE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Banyan Tree Holdings Limited (“Banyan Tree” or the “Group”) is one of the world’s leading independent, multi-branded hospitality groups. The Group’s diversified portfolio of hotels, resorts, spas, galleries, golf and residences is centered on five award-winning brands (Banyan Tree, Angsana, Cassia, Dhawa and Laguna) that offer exceptional design-led experiences for global travellers of today and tomorrow.

Founded in 1994 on the core concept of sustainability, Banyan Tree Holdings seeks to create long-term value for all stakeholders and destinations across its network of properties, products and brands, through a purpose-driven mission. With 10,000 associates across 24 countries, Banyan Tree Management Academy (BTMA) was established in 2008 to support the Group’s goals through advancing people development, management excellence, and learning with integrity and meaning.

Banyan Tree Holdings has received over 2649 industry awards and accolades since inception. It has also received recognition for its commitment to environmental protection and community development through its Banyan Tree Global Foundation (BTGF), which aligns the Group’s efforts to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Executing on its regionalised growth strategy, the Group’s global footprint continues to grow with 46 new hotels and resorts under design and construction in the pipeline, in addition to 47 operating hotels in 24 countries as of 30 June 2020.

Banyan Tree Holdings entered a strategic long-term partnership with Accor in 2016 to develop and manage Banyan Tree branded hotels around the world along with the access to Accor’s global reservations and sales network, as well as the loyalty programme ALL – Accor Live Limitless. It also formed a joint venture with China Vanke Co. Ltd. in 2017 – focusing on active ageing and wellness hospitality projects.

www.banyantree.com www.angsana.com www.cassia.com www.dhawa.com www.lagunaphuket.com

Upon arrival at Banyan Tree Krabi, guests are met by this spectacular pool in the lobby with a “Naga Staircase” leading downstairs through a waterfall curtain.

Each of the 72 villas and suites has its own private pool and is sunset-facing with a stunning vista of the national marine park.

Beachfront Pool Villa