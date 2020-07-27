Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) a Coronavirus Winner

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) (“the Company”), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020. “We are happy to report strong second quarter earnings reflected by (i) record pre-tax, pre-provision earnings and (ii) net income substantially in line with previous quarters. Clearly, the future is uncertain and we are adding loan loss reserves to make sure we are prepared for possible exposures; nonetheless, we continue to have confidence in our overall loan portfolio. In addition, our team continues to perform at a high level and because of that we expect to be able to navigate through these difficult times,” said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

Three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to three months ended June 30, 2019:

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $8.1 million, an increase of 18.70%

Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $13.4 million, an increase of 10.61%

Total assets of $1.0 billion, an increase of 25.75%

Total loans of $837.9 million, an increase of 32.70%

Total deposits of $894.2 million, an increase of 28.47%

Six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to six months ended June 30, 2019:

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $15.5 million, an increase of 13.66%

Interest income on loans, including loan fee income, totaled $26.5 million, an increase of 11.67%

Efficiency ratio of 35.3%, compared to 36.3%

Additional Highlights

For the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to six months ended June 30, 2019:

Cost of funds was 0.91%, a decrease of 35.48%

Average loans of $786.9 million, an increase of 31.11%

Core deposits of $802.8 million, an increase of 30.4%

Both the Bank’s and the Company’s capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as “well-capitalized” for regulatory purposes. At June 30, 2020 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.30%, 13.09%, and 14.34% respectively for the Bank. At June 30, 2020 the Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.29%, 13.08%, and 14.33% respectively for the Company on a consolidated basis. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes. Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense. We calculate our tax-adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of 24.9% and 25.0% in the second quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. We acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently. You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Loan interest income (excluding loan fees) Total loan interest income, including loan fee income $ 13,385 $ 12,101 $ 26,491 $ 23,723 Loan fee income (1,632) (1,369) (2,892) (2,658) Loan interest income excluding loan fee income $ 11,753 $ 0,732 $ 23,599 $ 21,065 Average total loans $ 826,111 $ 613,892 $ 786,943 $ 600,224 Yield on loans (including loan fee income) 6.52% 7.91% 6.77% 7.97% Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income) 5.72% 7.01% 6.03% 7.08% Net interest margin (excluding loan fees) Net interest income $ 11,929 $ 10,583 $ 23,361 $ 20,936 Loan fee income (1,632) (1,369) (2,892) (2,658) Net interest income excluding loan fees $ 10,297 $ 9,214 $ 20,469 $ 18,278 Average earning assets $ 962,186 $ 777,190 $ 914,118 $ 761,607 Net interest margin (including loan fee income) 4.99% 5.46% 5.14% 5.54% Net interest margin (excluding loan fee income) 4.30% 4.76% 4.50% 4.84% Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings Net income before income taxes $ 6,707 $ 6,830 $ 13,466 $ 13,651 Plus: Provision (reversal of) for loan losses (1,400) – (2,050) – Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings $ 8,107 $ 6,830 $ 15,516 $ 13,651 Adjusted provision for income tax Net income before income taxes $ 6,707 $ 6,830 $ 13,466 $ 13,651 Total effective adjusted tax rate 24.9% 25.0% 25.1% 25.0% Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 1 ,671 $ 1,704 $ 3,379 $ 3,409 Tax-adjusted net income Net income before income taxes $ 6,707 $ 6,830 $ 13,466 $ 13,651 Adjusted provision for income taxes 1,671 1,704 3,379 3,409 Tax-adjusted net income $ 5,036 $ 5,126 $ 10,087 $ 10,242 Tax-adjusted ratios and per share data Tax-adjusted net income (numerator) $ 5,036 $ 5,126 $ 10,087 $ 10,242 Average assets (denominator) $ 971,373 $ 786,773 $ 923,087 $ 770,621 Tax-adjusted return on average assets 2.09% 2.61% 2.20% 2.68% Average shareholders’ equity (denominator) $ 99,469 $ 96,044 $ 100,593 $ 93,443 Tax-adjusted return on average shareholders’ equity 20.36% 21.41% 20.17% 22.10% Average tangible common equity (denominator) $ 97,760 $ 94,128 $ 98,858 $ 91,498 Tax-adjusted return on average tangible common equity 20.72% 21.84% 20.52% 22.57% Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator) 9,232,509 10,187,500 9,598,232 10,187,500 Tax-adjusted net income per common share–basic $ 0.54 $ 0.50 $ 1.05 $ 1.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator) 9,232,509 10,192,649 9,598,232 10,187,500 Tax-adjusted net income per common share–diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.50 $ 1.05 $ 1.00 Tangible assets Total assets $ 1,004,085 $ 798,448 Less: Goodwill and intangibles (1,686) (1,892) Tangible assets $ 1,002,399 $ 796,556 Tangible shareholders’ equity Total shareholders’ equity $ 101,618 $ 99,037 Less: Goodwill and intangibles (1,686) (1,892) Tangible shareholders’ equity $ 99,932 $ 97,145 Tangible shareholders’ equity Tangible shareholders’ equity (numerator) $ 99,932 $ 97,145 Tangible assets (denominator) $ 1,002,399 $ 796,556 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.97% 12.20% End of period common shares outstanding 9,226,252 10,187,500 Book value per share $ 11.01 $ 9.72 Tangible book value per share $ 10.83 $ 9.54 Total shareholders’ equity to total assets 10.12% 12.40%

Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Short-term investments(1) $ 134,764 $ 156 0.47 % $ 162,056 $ 941 2.33 % Investment securities(2) 1,089 15 5.54 1,063 24 9.06 Loans held for sale 222 — 0.00 179 — 0.00 Total loans(3) 826,111 11,753 5.72 613,892 10,732 7.01 Total interest-earning assets 962,186 11,924 4.98 777,190 11,697 6.04 Noninterest-earning assets 9,187 9,583 Total assets $ 971,373 $ 786,773 Funding sources: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Transaction accounts $ 373,812 704 0.76 % $ 294,926 1,388 1.89 % Time deposits 219,990 923 1.69 205,978 1,095 2.13 Total interest-bearing deposits 593,802 1,627 1.10 500,904 2,483 1.99 Other borrowings — — 0.00 — — 0.00 Total interest-bearing liabilities 593,802 1,627 1.10 500,904 2,483 1.99 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 272,373 185,715 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 5,729 4,110 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 278,102 189,825 Shareholders’ equity 99,469 96,044 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 971,373 $ 786,773 Net interest income including loan fee income $ 10,297 $ 9,214 Net interest spread including loan fee income(4) 3.88 % 4.05 % Net interest margin including loan fee income 4.30 % 4.76 %

Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Short-term investments(1) $ 134,764 $ 156 0.47 % $ 162,056 $ 941 2.33 % Investment securities(2) 1,089 15 5.54 1,063 24 9.06 Loans held for sale 222 — 0.00 179 — 0.00 Total loans(3) 826,111 13,385 6.52 613,892 12,101 7.91 Total interest-earning assets 962,186 13,556 5.67 777,190 13,066 6.74 Noninterest-earning assets 9,187 9,583 Total assets $ 971,373 $ 786,773 Funding sources: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Transaction accounts $ 373,812 704 0.76 % $ 294,926 1,388 1.89 % Time deposits 219,990 923 1.69 205,978 1,095 2.13 Total interest-bearing deposits 593,802 1,627 1.10 500,904 2,483 1.99 Other borrowings — — 0.00 — — 0.00 Total interest-bearing liabilities 593,802 1,627 1.10 500,904 2,483 1.99 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 272,373 185,715 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 5,729 4,110 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 278,102 189,825 Shareholders’ equity 99,469 96,044 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 971,373 $ 786,773 Net interest income excluding loan fee income $ 11,929 $ 10,583 Net interest spread excluding loan fee income(4) 4.56 % 4.76 % Net interest margin excluding loan fee income 4.99 % 5.46 % (1) Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock. (3) Non-accrual loans are included in loans. (4) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Short-term investments(1) $ 125,906 $ 554 0.88 % $ 160,129 $ 1,896 2.39 % Investment securities(2) 1,095 18 3.31 1,059 24 4.57 Loans held for sale 174 — 0.00 195 — 0.00 Total loans(3) 786,943 23,599 6.03 600,224 21,065 7.08 Total interest-earning assets 914,118 24,171 5.32 761,607 22,985 6.09 Noninterest-earning assets 8,969 9,014 Total assets $ 923,087 $ 770,621 Funding sources: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Transaction accounts $ 358,167 1,714 0.96 % $ 290,204 2,687 1.87 % Time deposits 212,537 1,988 1.88 199,276 2,020 2.04 Total interest-bearing deposits 570,704 3,702 1.30 489,480 4,707 1.94 Other borrowings — — 0.00 — — 0.00 Total interest-bearing liabilities 570,704 3,702 1.30 489,480 4,707 1.94 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 246,630 182,760 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 5,160 4,938 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 251,790 187,698 Shareholders’ equity 100,593 93,443 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 923,087 $ 770,621 Net interest income including loan fee income $ 20,469 $ 18,278 Net interest spread including loan fee income(4) 4.01 % 4.15 % Net interest margin including loan fee income 4.50 % 4.84 %

Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Short-term investments(1) $ 125,906 $ 554 0.88 % $ 160,129 $ 1,896 2.39 % Investment securities(2) 1,095 18 3.31 1,059 24 4.57 Loans held for sale 174 — 0.00 195 — 0.00 Total loans(3) 786,943 26,491 6.77 600,224 23,723 7.97 Total interest-earning assets 914,118 27,063 5.95 761,607 25,643 6.79 Noninterest-earning assets 8,969 9,014 Total assets $ 923,087 $ 770,621 Funding sources: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Transaction accounts $ 358,167 1,714 0.96 % $ 290,204 2,687 1.87 % Time deposits 212,537 1,988 1.88 199,276 2,020 2.04 Total interest-bearing deposits 570,704 3,702 1.30 489,480 4,707 1.94 Other borrowings — — 0.00 — — 0.00 Total interest-bearing liabilities 570,704 3,702 1.30 489,480 4,707 1.94 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 246,630 182,760 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 5,160 4,938 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 251,790 187,698 Shareholders’ equity 100,593 93,443 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 923,087 $ 770,621 Net interest income excluding loan fee income $ 23,361 $ 20,936 Net interest spread excluding loan fee income(4) 4.65 % 4.85 % Net interest margin excluding loan fee income 5.14 % 5.54 %

Bank7 Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets Dollars in thousands, except per share data Unaudited as of Assets June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Cash and due from banks $ 127,780 $ 123,763 $ 117,128 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 27,865 32,632 30,147 Loans, net 828,065 623,614 699,458 Loans held for sale 500 8 1,031 Premises and equipment, net 9,519 8,757 9,624 Nonmarketable equity securities 1,095 1,069 1,100 Foreclosed assets held for sale – 188 0 Goodwill and intangibles 1,686 1,892 1,789 Interest receivable and other assets 7,575 6,525 6,115 Total assets $ 1,004,085 $ 798,448 $ 866,392 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 254,735 $ 190,092 $ 219,221 Interest-bearing 639,496 505,963 538,262 Total deposits 894,231 696,055 757,483 Income taxes payable 4,022 20 357 Interest payable and other liabilities 4,214 3,336 8,426 Total liabilities 902,467 699,411 766,266 Common stock 92 102 101 Additional paid-in capital 92,761 80,604 92,391 Retained earnings 8,765 18,331 7,634 Total shareholders’ equity 101,618 99,037 100,126 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,004,085 $ 798,448 $ 866,392

Bank7 Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income Unaudited as of Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Dollars in thousands, except per share data 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest Income Loans, including fees $ 13,385 $ 12,101 $ 26,491 $ 23,723 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 133 497 295 914 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 38 468 277 1,006 Total interest income 13,556 13,066 27,063 25,643 Interest Expense Deposits 1,627 2,483 3,702 4,707 Total interest expense 1,627 2,483 3,702 4,707 Net Interest Income 11,929 10,583 23,361 20,936 Provision for Loan Losses 1,400 – 2,050 – Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 10,529 10,583 21,311 20,936 Noninterest Income Secondary market income 39 40 77 77 Service charges on deposit accounts 95 109 214 169 Other 167 146 340 272 Total noninterest income 301 295 631 518 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,597 2,365 5,071 4,536 Furniture and equipment 218 218 434 377 Occupancy 413 378 874 721 Data and item processing 269 276 545 538 Accounting, marketing and legal fees 77 142 203 289 Regulatory assessments 94 31 117 63 Advertising and public relations 29 92 298 278 Travel, lodging and entertainment 43 92 96 134 Other 383 454 838 867 Total noninterest expense 4,123 4,048 8,476 7,803 Income Before Taxes 6,707 6,830 13,466 13,651 Income tax expense 1,671 1,704 3,379 3,409 Net Income $ 5,036 $ 5,126 $ 10,087 $ 10,242 Earnings per common share – basic $ 0.54 $ 0.50 $ 1.05 $ 1.00 Diluted earnings per common share 0.54 0.50 1.05 1.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 9,232,509 10,187,500 9,598,232 10,187,500 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 9,232,509 10,192,649 9,598,232 10,187,500

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate nine locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

