Bank of China (3988.HK) Undervalued Quality Dividend Stock

$3988.HK #BankofChina #HongKong #HSI #Stocks #Markets #Banks

Bank of China

Ticker: 3988.HK

Price: HKD2.65

Business Summary

BANK OF CHINA LIMITED is a China-based commercial bank.

The Bank is mainly engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services, including commercial banking business, investment banking business, insurance business, direct investments and investment management businesses, fund management business and aircraft leasing business, as well as others.

The Company mainly provides loans to individual and corporate clients. The Bank mainly operates its businesses in China mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, as well as other countries.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 2.86.

The projected upper bound is: 2.80.

The projected lower bound is: 2.49.

The projected closing price is: 2.65.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 1 white candles and 8 black candles for a net of 7 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 17 white candles and 29 black candles for a net of 12 black candles.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 13.7256. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 31.87. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 15 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -125.This is an oversold reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses above -100. The last signal was a buy 7 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 13 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

BANK OF CHINA closed up 0.010 at 2.650. Volume was 51% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 101% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 2.670 2.680 2.640 2.650 152,210,240

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 2.72 2.86 3.05 Volatility: 16 33 29 Volume: 292,176,576 308,054,432 278,834,880

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

BANK OF CHINA is currently 13.3% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume out of 3988.HK (mildly bearish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on 3988.HK and have had this outlook for the last 12 periods.