Azerai Ke Ga Bay Debuts on Vietnam’s Scenic Southeastern Coast

Azerai Ke Ga Bay, an elegant and secluded oceanfront retreat in southeastern Vietnam, debuted this month as the third property in Azerai Resorts’ growing portfolio.

The 46-key resort, a combination of suites and private-pool suites, succeeds Princess D’Annam Resort & Spa on the same site following an extensive renovation, and is located 180km east of Saigon on a sweeping five-kilometer white sand beach overlooking the East Sea.

Framed to the north by Ke Ga Island, with its historic 1899-built colonial French lighthouse, and to the south by soaring sand dunes, the resort, which officially opened on Nov. 15, cultivates one of the most naturally splendid oceanfront settings in the country.

“Azerai Ke Ga Bay offers much that travelers would look for in a secluded beach resort—panoramic ocean views, lush ginger gardens with tropical trees and flowers, and a location that’s close enough to be easily accessible but far enough away to offer real privacy and escape,” said Azerai founder Adrian Zecha.

“At Azerai Ke Ga Bay, like at our other resorts, the destination is just the beginning,” Zecha said.

The guest suites at Azerai Ke Ga Bay evoke a contemporary aesthetic defined by elegance and minimalist design, with 10 units boasting either plunge pools or larger private pools.

The Azerai Spa fronts the ocean with 10 private treatment rooms (six single rooms and four double rooms) in addition to modern hydrotherapy facilities, individual or shared relaxation lounges and daybeds, a beauty studio, a Jacuzzi, and a gym including the latest cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

The Terrace, The Dining Room and The Living Room provide a variety of dining and lounging options, including both indoor and outdoor settings with views of the beach and relaxed poolfront tables for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The culinary team crafts an array of local delicacies, with a focus on plentiful offerings from the sea.

The resort’s four swimming pools include an oceanfront pool with sunbeds positioned on terraces, a free-form pool set back from the beach and surrounded by lush tropical gardens, and two square pools set within mirrored courts, flanked by guest rooms.

Also on-site is a boutique offering a range of local handmade products, as well as sport and fashion apparel; a children’s center with babysitting services; and a meeting room for corporate events and functions. The resort’s intimate setting and prime beachfront location and tropical gardens make it well suited to hosting weddings, family gatherings, or other celebrations.

Azerai Ke Ga Bay marks the brand’s first beach resort, and follows Azerai La Residence, Hue, a historic city resort overlooking the Perfume River in Vietnam’s former imperial capital, and Azerai Can Tho, a peaceful retreat set on a lush islet in the Mekong Delta.

AZERAI

Azerai is a new story and brand of resorts offering guests simple elegance, refined design, and discreet and attentive service in places of unique beauty and cultural interest. The brand was formed by hotelier Adrian Zecha, and the name is derived from Zecha’s initials and the latter part of a Persian word, caravanserai, which references the storied old inns of the Middle East.

Media & Press Contact:

[email protected]

Azerai Ke Ga Bay features four swimming pools

Ten units at the resort boast either plunge pools or larger private pools

Guest suites evoke a contemporary aesthetic defined by elegance and minimalist design

Dining venues at the resort focus on plentiful offerings from the sea

Guests at Azerai Ke Ga Bay can enjoy a meal with spectacular ocean views