Azerai Celebrates Festive Season with Host of Special Meals and Events

Azerai Resorts marks the festive season this year at three properties, including their newest resort, Azerai Ke Ga Bay, an elegant and secluded oceanfront retreat located 180km east of Ho Chi Minh City on a sweeping five-kilometer white-sand beach overlooking the East Sea. Throughout the period from Christmas to New Year’s, Azerai is offering a range of special meals and other festivities, including music, games for children, and visits from Santa Claus.

Azerai La Residence, Hue

Christmas Eve (Dec. 24, 2020)

The Christmas Choir of Bethlehem from Phu Cam Cathedral in Hue will sing holiday songs, and jolly old St. Nick will make an appearance before dinner. The set menu Gala dinner, which will be accompanied by music from a renowned local duo on piano and violin, includes a Hue fig salad and homemade smoked salmon with kumquat dressing; a local seafood soup with butterfly pea ravioli; and grilled Sapa sturgeon with green peas pure and sour beetroot and roasted turkey stuffed with Hue chestnuts and cardamom poached pear. The meal concludes with a delicious sweets buffet. Cost is VND 1.5 million per person for adults and VND 1 million for children between five and 12 years old. Children under five are free.

For more information or to make a reservation, please contact [email protected] or visit https://vi.azerai.com/festive-season-azerai-hue/



Christmas at Azerai La Residence, Hue



Christmas at Azerai La Residence, Hue

Azerai Ke Ga Bay

Christmas Eve (Dec. 24, 2020)

Guests can celebrate Christmas in a tropical oceanfront setting with a special Vietnamese set menu, as well as traditional turkey. Children will be the guests of honor at the Christmas Eve dinner celebration, receiving gifts hand-delivered from Santa.

New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31, 2020)

Live music will set the stage for this festive celebration as guests tuck into a delicious set dinner menu. The party will continue as the hour approaches midnight, and bubbles will be handed out to guests as we ring in 2021 in a truly spectacular beach-resort setting.

New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2021)

The new year will start with a bang, as a traditional dragon dance that typically brings good fortune in the Lunar New Year greets guests on January 1—a new tradition at Azerai Ke Ga Bay. An exclusive New Year’s Day brunch will also be served.

Prices and menus are still being finalized. For more information or to make a reservation, please contact [email protected]



Azerai Ke Ga Bay Poolside

Azerai Ke Ga Bay Beachfront

Azerai Can Tho

Christmas Eve (Dec. 24, 2020)

The evening starts with cocktails and canapes at the open-air Lounge Bar, with an acoustic guitar performance and a host of children’s games. The Gala Dinner, which will be held poolside, will feature a dance show, music, Christmas carols, an appearance by Santa Claus and a lucky draw. After dinner, guests will be invited to release floating lanterns for good luck at the lake. Cost is VND 1.7 million++ per person

New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31, 2020)

The Gala dinner at Azerai Can Tho kicks off with cocktails and canapes at 6:30pm, followed by dinner with special performances (and a lucky draw), and concludes with a midnight countdown and bubbles toast to ring in 2021. Cost is VND 2.5 million++ per person.

New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2021)

Ring in the New Year with a delicious festive brunch. Cost is VND 1.2 million++ per person.

For more information or to make a reservation, please contact [email protected] or visit https://vi.azerai.com/festive-season-azerai-can-tho/

Christmas Eve Dinner at Azerai Can Tho

Christmas at Azerai Can Tho

***

Azerai Ke Ga Bay launched in November 2020 and follows Azerai La Residence, Hue, a historic city resort overlooking the Perfume River in Vietnam’s former imperial capital, and Azerai Can Tho, a peaceful retreat set on a lush islet in the Mekong Delta.

AZERAI

Azerai is a new story and brand of resorts offering guests simple elegance, refined design, and discreet and attentive service in places of unique beauty and cultural interest. The brand was formed by hotelier Adrian Zecha, and the name is derived from Zecha’s initials and the latter part of a Persian word, caravanserai, which references the storied old inns of the Middle East.

Media & Press Contact:

[email protected]