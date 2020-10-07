Australia’s Plan to Recover from Deep Recession

#Australia #recession #recovery
Australia’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Wednesday that the tax cuts forming the centrepiece of the country’s annual budget will not come into effect until December.
Mr. Frydenberg Tuesday announced A$17.8-B in personal tax cuts and A$5.2-B in new programs to boost employment in a plan aimed at helping the China virus-ravaged economy by creating 1-M new jobs over the next 4 yrs. The bulk of the tax cuts are retroactive from 1 July.
