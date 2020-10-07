Australia’s Plan to Recover from Deep Recession

By on

Australia’s Plan to Recover from Deep Recession

#Australia #recession #recovery

Australia’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Wednesday that the tax cuts forming the centrepiece of the country’s annual budget will not come into effect until December.

Mr. Frydenberg Tuesday announced A$17.8-B in personal tax cuts and A$5.2-B in new programs to boost employment in a plan aimed at helping the China virus-ravaged economy by creating 1-M new jobs over the next 4 yrs. The bulk of the tax cuts are retroactive from 1 July.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , ,

Australia’s Plan to Recover from Deep Recession added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. PM Morrison Vows “Titanic Effort” to Lift Australia’s Economy
  2. Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific
  3. Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific
  4. Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific