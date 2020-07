Australian Success Story Bloodstockauction.com New York Bred Yearling Sale

Online auction specialist Bloodstockauction.com is supporting NY thoroughbred breeders this week, by hosting a dedicatedon its online auction platform.Bloodstockauction.com’s dedicated New York Bred catalog is. The catalog is open for bidding for five full days, with the final countdown scheduled to commence atThe online yearling sale has attracted a draft of quality New York Bred yearlings, sired by the likes ofThe awards and incentives program for owners of thoroughbreds foaled in New York that race on New York tracks are some of the best in the country, so you don’t want to miss out on your chance to buy a quality yearling and take advantage of the generous bonuses on offer.Bloodstockauction.com is the global leader in online thoroughbred auctions, and has conducted more thanacross Australia, New Zealand and the USA since 2014, lBloodstockauction.com Founder Anthony Gafa was humbled by the support shown by the New York breeders “Our hard work is finally starting to pay off. The New York Bred Yearling Sale is our first dedicated auction in North America, and we want to deliver the same strong results here as we do in similar auctions in Australia and New Zealand. We are excited and looking forward to hosting many more to come”.To participate in the auction, you will need toThis is a simple process that can be done online by visiting www.bloodstockauction.com and clicking on the ‘Become a Member’ tab.For those new to online thoroughbred auctions, during the final countdown all horses will enter ain numerical hip order at one minute increments. Bids placed in the final 20 seconds will add an additional 20 seconds of bidding time for that hip, and push back the entry time for the following hips.Buyers are encouraged to, with all inspections conducted onsite at the stud farm. Consigner contact details are available on the site for all registered bidders.