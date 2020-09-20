Australian Dollar: AUD/USD (AUD=X) Technicals and Charts

$AUD #Australian #Dollar #USD #FX #Currencies #Trading #Markets
Australian Dollar
Ticker: AUD=
Price: 0.7296
AUD/US Dollar Exchange Rate
Today’s Forex Rates
Economic Events
Technical Indicators
Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards
The projected upper bound is: 0.74.
The projected lower bound is: 0.72.
The projected closing price is: 0.73.
Candlesticks
A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).
During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 32 white candles and 18 black candles for a net of 14 white candles.
Momentum Indicators
Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.
Stochastic Oscillator
One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 51.0639. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 13 period(s) ago.
Relative Strength Index (RSI)
The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 56.46. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 13 period(s) ago.
Commodity Channel Index (CCI)
The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 33. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 13 period(s) ago.
MACD
The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 10 period(s) ago.
Rex Takasugi – TD Profile
FOREX AUD= closed up 0.001 at 0.730. Volume was 99% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 40% narrower than normal.
Open High Low Close Volume 0.731 0.731 0.728 0.730 1,246
Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish
Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 0.73 0.72 0.68 Volatility: 9 10 15 Volume: 68,526 80,196 82,210
Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.
Summary
FOREX AUD= is currently 7.8% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.
Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into AUD= (mildly bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on AUD= and have had this outlook for the last 4 periods.
