Australian Dollar: AUD/USD (AUD=X) Rises as Risk Sentiment Lifts

Australian Dollar

Ticker: AUD=

Price: 0.7195

Australian Dollar News

The Australian Dollar US Dollar (AUD/USD) exchange rate is trading higher, extending gains for a second session. The pair settled on Wednesday +0.46% at US$0.7194. At 14:00 UTC, AUD/USD trades +0.25% at US$0.7214. This it at the upper end of the daily traded range.

The Aussie Dollar is being lifted by an improved mood in the market. After a depressed start, market sentiment has picked up following stronger than forecast US durable goods and on hopes of a more dovish Fed.

US durable goods unexpectedly shot higher in July by more than double what analysts were expecting. According to the Commerce Department durable goods orders increased by $23.2 billion or 11.2% in July, adding to 7.7% gains in June and well ahead of the 4.3% expected.

Attention will now turn to the Jackson Hole symposium tomorrow and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who is expected to take to the virtual stage and provide some clues as to the direction of monetary policy.

Analysts are expecting Fed Chair Powell to pre-announce the findings of the Monetary Policy framework review, which suggest the adoption of average inflation targeting. An indication that the Fed is happy for inflation to run above the 2% target essentially means low rates for longer and could weigh on demand for the US Dollar.

In addition to the Jackson Hole symposium tomorrow, US GDP data and initial jobless claims will also be in focus.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 0.73.

The projected lower bound is: 0.71.

The projected closing price is: 0.72.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 7 white candles and 3 black candles for a net of 4 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 32 white candles and 18 black candles for a net of 14 white candles.

A long upper shadow occurred. This is typically a bearish signal (particularly when it occurs near a high price level, at resistance level, or when the security is overbought).

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 69.2520. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 6 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 61.36. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 14 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 131.This is an overbought reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses below 100. The last signal was a sell 6 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 17 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX AUD= closed down -0.000 at 0.723. Volume was 82% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 59% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 0.723 0.725 0.723 0.723 15,727

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 0.72 0.71 0.67 Volatility: 8 9 15 Volume: 63,850 83,625 79,424

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX AUD= is currently 7.4% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of AUD= at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on AUD= and have had this outlook for the last 26 periods.