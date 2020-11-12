Australian Dollar: AUD/USD (AUD=X) Knightsbridge Live Technicals for FX Traders

$AUD #Australian #Dollar #USD #FX #Currencies #Trading #Traders

Australian Dollar

Ticker: AUD=

Price: 0.7274

AUD/USD Outlook

AUD/USD was trading 0.39% higher on the day at 0.7308 at around 05:50 GMT, outlook remains bullish.

Market’s risk tone remains mostly sluggish, however, hopes of stimulus from the U.S. together with the recent developments in the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine add to the positives.

The pair is extending grind above daily cloud and is extending break above crucial 200W MA resistance.

Oscillators are biased higher, momentum with the bulls. Rising volatility along with bullish momentum to drive prices higher.

Resumption of upside will see test of 78.6% Fib at 0.7573. Bullish invalidation only below 200W MA.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 0.70.

The projected upper bound is: 0.77.

The projected lower bound is: 0.68.

The projected closing price is: 0.73.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 7 white candles and 3 black candles for a net of 4 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 33 white candles and 17 black candles for a net of 16 white candles.

An inverted hammer occurred. If this occurs during a downtrend it implies a reversal. Look for a confirmation of the reversal on the bar.

A long upper shadow occurred. This is typically a bearish signal (particularly when it occurs near a high price level, at resistance level, or when the security is overbought).

A shooting star occurred (a shooting star has a small real body near the bottom of the candle and a long upper shadow). During an uptrend(which appears to be the case with FOREX AUD=) the long upper shadow indicates that the bears are gaining control and a top may occur.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 64.5342. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 14 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 58.81. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 10 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 92. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 1 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 6 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX AUD= closed up 0.002 at 0.727. Volume was 16% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 25% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 0.725 0.734 0.725 0.727 328,159

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 0.72 0.68 0.72 Volatility: 36 45 28 Volume: 399,967 404,179 436,850

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX AUD= is currently 0.5% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into AUD= (mildly bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on AUD= and have had this outlook for the last 22 periods.