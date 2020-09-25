Australian Dollar: AUD/USD (AUD=X) HEFFX Technical Analysis

$AUD #Australian #Dollar #USD #FX #Currencies #Trading #Markets

Australian Dollar

Ticker: AUD=

Price: 0.7057

AUD/US Dollar Exchange Rate

Today’s Forex Rates

AUD/USD FX Polls

Economic Events

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Sideways.

The projected upper bound is: 0.72.

The projected lower bound is: 0.69.

The projected closing price is: 0.71.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 30 white candles and 20 black candles for a net of 10 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 8.9287. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a sell 17 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 32.46. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 17 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -158.This is an oversold reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses above -100. The last signal was a sell 17 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 14 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX AUD= closed up 0.001 at 0.706. Volume was 83% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 18% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 0.705 0.706 0.704 0.706 14,464

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 0.72 0.72 0.68 Volatility: 10 11 15 Volume: 73,420 79,690 83,213

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX AUD= is currently 4.2% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is low as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of AUD= at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on AUD= and have had this outlook for the last 3 periods.