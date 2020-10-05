Australia Stimulates, Will Vaccinate Citizens for Free

We have worked hard with international counterparts to secure the vaccine for Australia.” –Treasurer Josh Frydenberg

Sunday, the Australian government said it will earmark an additional A$1.2-B ($859-M) in wage subsidies in the 2020/21 budget and that its program assumes there will be a coronavirus vaccine next year.

In the run up to the 6 October budget that will forecast a record deficit of about A$200-B, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said a vaccine was a factor in his fiscal considerations.

The budget takes into account the possibility that is the case,” Mr. Frydenberg said when asked in a television interview whether the budget would be based on an assumption that a vaccine would be ready.

Australia’s A$2-T economy suffered its deepest decline on record in Q-2 as coronavirus curbs crippled business activity, and the government has sought to soften the blow this year with A$314-B of fiscal stimulus.

The government plans to roll out a coronavirus vaccine cost-free to citizens, expecting its 1st batches possibly in January.

Earlier Sunday, the government said the budget would include a wage subsidy aimed at creating up to 100,000 apprenticeships

