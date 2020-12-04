Asymptomatic People Do Not Spread COVID-19

#COVID-19 #Fear

“The vast majority of COVID-19 Patients are asymptomatic, they are not sick, they pose no risk to others.” — Paul Ebeling

One of the explanations for why positive test rates and mortality do not go hand in hand is the simple fact that a vast majority of those testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 are asymptomatic. They are not sick.

A vast majority of those testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 are asymptomatic. They simply are not sick. The PCR test is merely picking up inactive, noninfectious viral particles

In 1 study, which looked at pregnant women admitted for delivery, 87.5% of the women who tested positive for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 had no symptoms

A study looking at PCR test data from nearly 10-M residents in Wuhan city found that not a single 1 of those who had been in close contact with an asymptomatic individual tested positive

Of the 34,424 residents with a history of COVID-19, 107 individuals tested positive a 2nd time, but none were symptomatic and none were infectious

When asymptomatic patients were tested for antibodies, they discovered that 190 of the 300, or 63.3%, had actually had a “hot” or productive infection resulting in the production of antibodies. Still, none of their contacts had been infected

According to media reports, COVID-19 “cases,” meaning positive PCR test results, are soaring across the US and around the world, leading to the implementation of measures that in some cases are stricter than what we endured during the 1st wave.

But, as detailed in several recent articles I have read PCR tests are being used incorrectly, resulting in the false appearance of widespread transmission.

In reality, the vast majority of people who end up with a positive test will not develop symptoms and are not infectious.

Needless to say, if you are not infectious, you pose no health risk to anyone, and being placed under what amounts to house arrest is nothing but cruel and unusual punishment for no reason at all.

The CDC does not want The People to know they have nothing to fear from healthy people.

The Big Q: Why?

The Big A: For the answer we turn to the geopolitical scene to see what narratives rolled out in tandem with the so called ‘pandemic‘. What I have learned is that leaders across the world are now calling for a “reset” of the global economy in the wake of the destruction brought by the illness. In reality, of course, it is the global response to the ‘medical emergency chaos‘ that created the economic devastation, not the virus.

The call to “build back better” is being declared and heard around the world, and the plans include the elimination of conventional capitalism, free enterprise and private ownership, replacing them with a technocratic resource-based economic system in which energy and social engineering run the economy rather than pricing mechanisms such as supply and demand.

In Summary

Testing asymptomatic people and isolating people who test positive even when they have no symptoms is a Key strategy that keeps the fear level high.

There simply are not enough hospitalized COVID-19 patients to keep the ruse going, though we hear just the opposite daily, and very few actually die to make the narrative work. That is why we hear nothing about those statistics anymore.

Instead, all we hear about are the “cases” the positive tests which have no bearing on mortality rates.

Fear of asymptomatics also drive the narrative that we must all wear face masks everywhere we go, because you do not know who might be infected and not know it. It instills fear of others, as even seemingly healthy people might make you deathly ill. It is NutZ!

People, we do not need to fear each other.

