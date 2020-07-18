Assault on Our Freedom: Occult Ritual Transformation and the Coronavirus

#Occult #Ritual #Transformation #Coronavirus #Freedom #Assault #hidden #dynasties #politics #education #economics #religion

Mask Wearing, Hand Washing, “Social Separation” and Lockdowns are Age-Old Occult Rituals Used to Initiate People Into a New Global Order

In previous studies and commentaries, I have documented many times now that our global leaders today are largely occultists.

So are the owners of many of our country’s largest businesses and sports franchises.

Even celebrities push occultism constantly.

And many Christian churches have been infiltrated by practitioners of Kabbalah, which is a book of Jewish mysticism, magick spells, enchantments, man-made numerology and other esoteric and occult practices that the orthodox rabbis use in the course of their daily lives, and now teach Christian leaders to use, as well.

So, with so many of the world’s “Top tier” leaders pushing occultism – including those enemies of Christ who run the 4 hidden dynasties of politics, education, economics and religion it should come as no surprise to you that the entire global coronavirus crisis is replete with occult symbology and ritual occult initiation themes.

Indeed, as you will see throughout this commentary, the entire manufactured coronavirus crisis is 1 giant, occult ritual from start to finish, divided up into 4 mini-rituals, each with the distinct occult purpose of initiation and transformation of the world and its people into a new global order.

So, let us start by examining the 4 distinct, but interrelated, occult rituals that make up this massive global occult ritual initiation ceremony:

Ritual Mask-Wearing Ritual Hand-Washing Ritual Social Distancing Ritual Lockdowns

In the course of examining these 4 occult rituals, I will do my best to explain to you how each one is part of an elaborate stage play designed to symbolically initiate the people of this world into their new positions in a new global order, a new order that rejects Jesus Christ and Christianity, and puts the people of this world under the ultimate control of a global elite whose god is the devil himself.

The Ritual Wearing of the Mask

Have you ever wondered why, in Revelation 17:5, Babylon is called “Mystery, Babylon”?

You already know that the word “Babylon” means “confusion.” But what does the word “mystery” mean? Here’s what the Strong’s Concordance tells us:

G3466 Musterion — From a derivative of muo (to shut the mouth); a secret or “mystery” (through the idea of silence imposed by initiation into religious rites) — mystery.

Don’t overlook that. The word “mystery” in the Bible has to do with shutting the mouth as one undergoes a secret religious initiation. Again, it’s: “the idea of silence, imposed by initiation into religious rites.”

Isn’t that interesting?

After all, at this point in time, 30 countries, including the United States, are now forcing their citizens to wear face masks over their mouths on a mandatory basis, ostensibly to help stop coronavirus infections.

This, even though numerous medical experts, including the Surgeon General of the United States, have openly stated that wearing masks has no beneficial effect whatsoever against coronavirus.

What’s more, numerous medical experts have attested to the fact that face masks can even be dangerous to one’s health in that they curtail clear thinking (and even consciousness) by trapping carbon dioxide in the chamber of the mask, forcing you to re-breathe it over and over, thus depleting your blood of fresh air and the life-giving oxygen component it contains.

So why are the powers-that-be, globally, forcing their citizens to wear these face masks, if the masks simply don’t work against coronavirus, and might very well be dangerous to your health? The answer might surprise you:

Masking has traditionally played a very important role in occult rituals.

Among other things, the wearing of the mask over one’s mouth is a token of submission…a gesture of your willingness to be subject to others who are not your usual Sovereign.

But there’s more. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, mask-wearing is:

“A form of disguise or concealment usually worn over or in front of the face to hide the identity of a person and by its own features to establish another being.”

In other words, the wearing of a mask represents an occult transformation, a human alchemy, if you will from one role to another. From one manner of being, to another. In this case, from individual sovereign under God to collective subject under the Children of the Devil.

You see, the masking ritual is specifically designed to reverse the order of hierarchy set in place by God. In the hierarchy of your heavenly Father, you are a sovereign representative of His Word on this Earth. And your job is to speak His Word, on His Sovereign behalf to others.

In other words, God the King, you are a Prince of His kingdom, and your job is to carry His Word to others, so they too can get on board with it and return to the Father eternally, through Jesus Christ.

As it is written regarding our primary duty as Christians: II Timothy 4:2 — Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine.

In short, your job is to teach your Father’s Word. And you must be ready and willing to do so at all times (i.e., “be instant, in season and out of season”).

As such, you must always remain unmasked, because your job, in your earthly role as one of His faithful representatives is to speak and explain His Word to others. And to do so, you must open your mouth. You cannot be muzzled. You cannot be masked.

Wearing the mask is a powerful occult symbol indicating your submission to another power other than the Creator God who gave you the direct commission to preach His Word to the world:Matthew 28:18 And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.

Matthew 28:19 Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Matthew 28:20 Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.

So, in God’s hierarchy, you are a sovereign representative of His Word on this earth. And your job is to spread that Word to as many others as possible in the course of your adult lifetime. But in the hierarchy of the ritualists, it’s quite the reverse:

The entire point of occult ritual mask-wearing is to hammer home to your subconsciousness until it becomes completely true in your daily life the idea that things are no longer the same, and will never be the same again.

It is an initiation into a new order. But it’s also a transformation of the self into a new position in that new order.

Under the sway of the occult ritualist, you, being mouth-masked, are no longer the person you used to be. You are no longer a designated mouthpiece of God on this earth. You are suddenly demoted and re-assigned to the position of obedient subject.

Symbolically, you become a serf aka Slave in the new order. That is your new role, your new identity, as represented by the wearing of mask.

The wearing of the mask is simply part of the initiation ritual used to visually and psychologically signal your consent to this new arrangement. Yes, by wearing the mask, you are signaling your consent to accept a new and very different position in a new global order.

Instead of being a sovereign representative of the Most High God and His Word on this earth, in essence, you agree to become a willing subject, a Slave to the very enemies of God and His Christ.

Masked, you are now willingly serving the enemy’s purposes, and no longer God’s.

When you obediently put the mask over your mouth, you’re symbolically saying to the ritualists, “I admit my words no longer have any purpose or relevance in this life. My sole purpose now is obedience to your words and commands.”

And in raising themselves to the position of your new sovereign, and muzzling you like a dog in the process, they alchemically create a new you in a new role under new rulers. That is the alchemical transformational change involved in the ritual.

They are quite literally attempting to take the place of God in your life, and make you their willing subject. They are becoming your instead-of-Christ. Your antichrist.

Ritual Daily Hand Washings

We have discovered that the global mask-wearing phenomena is part of an occult initiation ritual designed to usher the initiate into a new paradigm – a new position in a new global order.

The mask itself signals one’s consent to the change, and symbolizes loss of one’s previous sovereign position as a faithful Christian carrying forth God’s Word.

So, what about the other rituals they have imposed upon us, such as the daily ritual washing of hands?

Perhaps you have dutifully washed your hands 8 or 10 times a day now, for months on end, thinking it’s a way to keep “the virus” from infecting you. And yes, there is some truth to the idea of washing one’s hands to help prevent the spread of an infectious microorganism.

But, in reality, for the purposes of occult ritual initiation, the powers-that-be have you symbolically washing your hands of your duties to Christ Himself.

To the occultists, this forced occult ritual washing of the hands reverses Pilate’s public hand washing ritual, which, for the last 2,000 yrs, has put the onus for Christ’s death on the hands of the ritualists themselves, and absolved Christ and the Romans of all guilt: Matthew 27:24 — When Pilate saw that he could prevail nothing, but that rather a tumult was made, he took water, and washed his hands before the multitude, saying, I am innocent of the blood of this just person: see ye to it.

Pilate performed a ritual washing of his hands in front of all of the people of Israel as a means of placing the responsibility for the Lord’s death directly on the heads of those who made sure He would be crucified.

Now, the powers-that-be in this day-and-age who are descendants of those very same earthly powers who slew Christ on that cross at Calvary have you working each day, in occult symbolic ritual, to reverse the impact of Pilate’s original ritual hand-washing, as well as his pronouncement of Christ’s innocence.

“Wash your hands,” the MSM tells you every day on the nightly news. “Spend at least 30 seconds on each finger of your hands, and on your palms and the back of your hands. Do this repeatedly throughout the day if you want to live.”

So, your acceptance of the ritual mask-wearing alchemically begins creating the “new you” – the initiated servant moving from his old position into the new. And your ritual washing of hands has you symbolically washing away your old position, your old Master and his prescribed ways in anticipation of your new master and his.

It’s that simple. Hand washing is the occult ritualistic symbol of rejection.

When you fall for the hand-washing ritual, you are symbolically washing away your old life, under Christ, in willing acceptance of your new life under the new order of the enemy and his “many antichrists” who have been pulling off this coup from the beginning.

The “Social Distancing” Ritual

So if the masking ritual signal one’s consent to change, and symbolizes loss of one’s previous sovereign position as a faithful Christian carrying forth God’s Word, and the hand-washing ritual symbolizes the washing away of the old Christian order so the new order can be ushered in, what does the “social distancing” ritual signify?

This one’s almost too easy to spot: Right off, the use of the magical number 6, as in 6 ft apart should set your intuitive senses on edge, meaning, of course, your God-given discernment.

After all, there is no more widely used occult number in the world than the number “6.” As you know, the antichrist’s very number is “600, 3 score and 6,” or 6-6-6.

“Social distancing” as state-mandated humiliation…If restaurants carrying out the governors’ edicts can get you do participate in this “new normal,” it’s a clear message that the government can do anything to you without repercussion…

The powers-that-be assure us that if we will all walk 6 ft apart, we will not catch coronavirus.

Do you really need me to explain why that’s a bunch of hogwash?

Are you not aware that there are already millions of viruses in every breath of air you take?

No matter where you walk, those viruses are there, somewhere between 1.6-M to 40-M viruses in every cubic meter of air we pass through as we walk.

So, no matter how far apart from others you walk, those viruses are there. We cannot escape them, except perhaps in a full-blown Hazmat suit with an air tank that you would need to leave running 24 hrs a day, 7 days a week.

So, much like mask-wearing, social distancing is a lie. It cannot possibly work. Yet we are being forced to participate in it. But why would they do so? And if it can’t really help against viruses, what is it’s occult purpose?

Try this: Each of us are individual, but integral, parts of the many-membered body of Christ. We do not just walk with Christ. True Christians walk in Christ.

Colossians 2:6-7 Therefore, as you received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in him, rooted and built up in him and established in the faith, just as you were taught, abounding in thanksgiving.

But symbolically speaking, the ritual of “social distancing” — at the magical “six feet” apart – is the part of the initiation ritual that SEPARATES YOU from Christ.

Rather than walking in Him, as His personal representative on this earth, you are now symbolically and ritualistically separated from Him.

6 ft from the Father, 6 ft from the Son, 6 ft from the Holy Spirit, that is 6-6-6.

The occult ramifications are undeniable.

But that’s not all: Each individual Christian must remain 6 ft away from all other Christians. Do you understand what the powers-that-be are doing, ritualistically and symbolically?

Let me explain it: As a member of the Body of Christ, you are supposed to be an integral part of the “whole body fitly joined together and compacted by that which every joint supplieth…”

As it’s written: St. Paul to Ephesians 4:16 From whom the whole body fitly joined together and compacted by that which every joint supplieth, according to the effectual working in the measure of every part, maketh increase of the body unto the edifying of itself in love.

The term “fitly joined together” in the verse means “joined, joint-to-joint” or “close-jointed.” The word “compacted” in the above verse means “united.”

In other words, Christians are supposed to come together tightly united in the Body of Christ. And through preaching His Word, we are to help bring others into the tightly-knit body to help the body grow.

But the occult ritual initiation rule of 6 ft of separation symbolically neutralizes this command.

It puts arbitrary man-made distance between those who are supposed to have no distance at all between them.

It rips the metaphorical body of Christ apart, symbolically speaking. It separates the “joints and sinews” that are supposed to be so tightly knit together.

But as a well-studied and faithful Christian, you know there is absolutely nothing on this Earth that can separate you from the love of Christ (St. Paul to the Romans 8:35-39). And that especially includes occult ritual.

Nevertheless, ritual occult magic is what the powers-that-be do. They glory in it. Their Kabbalah is full of it. It is what they have done for thousands of years. In other words, it is what they believe in. And, it is what they want us to buy into without critical thought.

Centuries ago, they brought their occult ritual Kabalistic magic all of the way back from Babylon. Now they have opened the ancient books. And they are unleashing the rituals in the final days of this flesh earth age.

And the worst part is this: It is working. People are falling for it because of the sheer depth and breadth of the deception. And all of this over a virus with a 98.5% survival rate, talk about putting people into a global trance!

In the end, the ritual of forced “social distancing” is designed to symbolically negate or neutralize God’s Word in a multitude of ways:

By eliminating fellowship between believers…

By stopping church services worldwide…

By causing faithful church pastors to be cited or even arrested for holding church services…

By causing faithful congregants to be cited or even arrested for attending church services…

By symbolically tearing apart the mystical and metaphorical Body of Christ, which is supposed to be “fitly joined together and compacted.”

In Amos 3:3, the prophet asks a very simple question:

Amos 3:3 Can two walk together, except they be agreed?

2 Christians cannot “walk together” if the powers-that-be can force them to walk 6 ft apart.

As it’s written: 1 Peter 2:5 Ye also, as lively stones, are built up a spiritual house, an holy priesthood, to offer up spiritual sacrifices, acceptable to God by Jesus Christ.

But you cannot put together a many-membered body, a living temple of God on earth, if you cannot press the bricks up close to each other in the building process. You know what happens when there are gaps in the seams between the bricks: It gives the “rats” an easy way to get into the temple.

The bottom line is that the “social distancing” ritual is symbolically designed to physically and spiritually limit the impact of Christianity on this Earth, and put a halt to the growth of the many-membered Body of Christ in the final days of this flesh earth age. It is a very clever ritual.

But there is 1 thing the powers-that-be have overlooked: “What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder” (Matthew 19:6).

God has been putting together His many-membered body in Christ for some 2,000 yrs now. And we have all worked hard to help build it further.

So that is our command for these times: “What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder.”

And we follow that command by exposing the occult rituals of the powers-that-be. We stop participating in the global rituals and their components. And we resume our work for the Lord. We walk together, in Christ, tightly knit. Never 6 ft apart, physically or spiritually.

It is not their business where, or how, you walk your walk in the Lord. But always know that these thoroughly addled, out-of-work monitors are out there, and they despise you for your choice of not consenting to the new order.

The Ritual of Lockdowns and “Social Isolation”

“Stay home. Stay safe. Save lives.”

That is what we are being told, yet a recent study of NY area hospitals demonstrates that 66% of all coronavirus hospitalizations have been among people who wore masks, washed their hands, practiced 6 ft of separation, and stayed home.

In other words, the vast majority of the hospitalizations were among people who followed the rules, begging the Question, “Does lockdown even work?”

And if lockdowns don’t work, then why on God’s Green Earth are the global overlords making The People “stay at home”?

From an occult point-of-view, there is an answer: Lockdowns are little more than social isolation rituals, performed for the purpose of “purifying” the initiate so he can enter the new order unimpeded by things of the past no longer considered, by the powers-that-be, to be beneficial to the initiate.

There are 4 Stages to an isolation ritual:

Stage 1: Isolation for purification, The People are cut off from the normal, and thrust into a “new normal” that is completely different than their past lives

Stage 2: Surrender to the “new normal.” This often involves being given a token gift leading the initiate believe he is being well-taken care of by his new overlords, so there is no need to rebel against the new order one is being initiated into.

Stage 3: Sacrifice. No gift can be given without something being taken. In this case, your dignity…your sovereign independence…your voice…your individual power on this earth as a representative of the Word of the Most High God – all of these things, and more, are being taken from you in exchange for the cold “comfort” of a new way in a new world.

Stage 4: Submission. Think: Mandatory vaccines. Social tracing. The willing acceptance of new rules for a new order.

Once again, the idea is that the “new person” being initiated into the “new order” needs to be psychologically, if not physically, purged of the old way, before gradually being initiated into the new way.

At the website AvoidtheMark.com, an article on initiation rituals states:

“The isolation stage of the ritual is for purification. In this stage, the initiate is separated from the mundane. Did you know that mundane literally means “of the world?” The initiate is largely removed from the otherwise familiar persons, places and things that they are used to , in order to be “cleared” of them. An initiate is forced to become detached and insulated, purged and “purified.” An essential element of this separation from one’s typical environment is the suspension of the normal rules of living that one is used to; the normal way is no more. Most of the initiate’s senses will become commanded and regulated at this time. In other words, the majority of what the initiate sees, hears, smells, touches and tastes, is deliberately controlled . … With nowhere else to go except the places that we’re “allowed,” the insulated, isolated, initiated may be forced to confront his or her own reflection and inner shadows that have been ignored or buried somewhere deep beneath the average day-to-day. …Just as they involve surrender, initiation rituals also involve sacrifice; both the tangible that can be held in the hand, and the intangible, such as behaviors, must be given up by requirement. After all, for something to be “given,” something must also be taken; a token of submission , an ounce of blood ; a pound of clay to be remolded . Whether dramatically overt or deceitfully subtle, the ritual reinterprets reality ; a new definition of reality is given. Training in the form of new behaviors and knowledge, including myths and codes are introduced. Things necessary for new members to function properly in the new version of society they’re being inducted into are all imbued during this time . Repetition is typical, as it’s use helps hammer home the spell on the initiates .”

Just think about it: What they are describing is the implementation of the “new normal.”

But you have to lose the “old normal” 1st, in order to be initiated into the “new normal.”

Hence the lockdowns; loss of work, travel restrictions, business restrictions, food shortages and more.

In the end, the “new normal” becomes the norm, and the old ways are forgotten. New mythologies are created for the new world, by our new masters.

And the “new you” is birthed from the isolation.

In Summary

So, there you have it. The world today is undergoing a 4-Stage occult ritual initiation and transformation ceremony largely conducted through symbology, as all occult rituals are designed to bring everyone, willingly and subserviently, into the new global order.

“The Characteristics of an Initiation Ritual,” synopsizes some of the most pertinent points I have tried to explain in this commentary.

It is worth the listen

Do not choose the new world order, choose to remain a living brick in the Temple of God and stand firm in your purpose as a person through which His Word is transmitted to others. That is your eternal destiny, do not be deceived.

By Steve Barwick

Paul Ebeling, Editor

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!