Asia’s Growth Resilience Amid U.S. Tariffs: A Shifting Global Order

By Shayne Heffernan, Founder of Knightsbridge Group



Asia’s economic engine is proving it can chug along despite the heavy hand of U.S. tariffs, a reality that’s becoming clearer as the region adapts to Washington’s latest trade moves. With over 40 years tracking markets from Tokyo to Dubai, I’ve seen Asia’s knack for resilience, and the current tariff cold war—sparked by Trump’s sweeping 10% baseline and higher “reciprocal” rates—only underscores this. Countries like Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia are rerouting trade, leaning on intra-Asian ties and Middle Eastern partnerships to offset the hit from duties hitting 46% in some cases. The establishment narrative pushes the idea that U.S. markets are indispensable, but Asia’s $3.8 trillion export economy is finding ways to thrive, with China absorbing redirected goods and regional integration deepening—proof that the region’s growth doesn’t hinge on American goodwill.

America’s overplayed its hand, assuming its economic clout gives it unmatched leverage in Asia. The U.S. has long been a demand driver, standard setter, and security provider, but recent tariff policies—aimed at re-shoring manufacturing—reveal a miscalculation. Southeast Asia’s manufacturing hubs, once seen as tariff arbitrage zones, are now diversifying supply chains, with firms like Nintendo shifting production and China boosting exports to low-income markets. The Middle East, too, is holding steady, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE exploring Asia-Europe trade routes to bypass U.S. pressures. This shift challenges the notion that Asia needs America more than America needs Asia, where $1.2 trillion in goods trade deficits in 2024 show the U.S. relies heavily on the region’s output—yet the tariffs ignore this interdependence, betting on a return to domestic production that automation and offshoring trends undermine.

Asia and the Middle East can survive and even flourish in this tariff cold war, driven by pragmatic economic strategies rather than blind allegiance to any superpower. Nations are banding together, with ASEAN countries negotiating deals to soften tariff blows and the Middle East leveraging oil wealth to fund diversification, targeting Asia’s markets over the U.S.’s shrinking share. The U.S.’s 27% average tariff rate—highest since 1901—threatens global GDP by 1%, per economic analyses, but Asia’s response—boosting South-South trade and regional blocs like BRICS—shows a pivot to self-reliance. Critics might argue this overestimates Asia’s capacity, pointing to past reliance on U.S. demand, but the region’s $900 billion trade surplus with the world in 2024 suggests a foundation to weather the storm, challenging the idea that tariffs dictate its fate.

America’s misjudgment will cost it politically in the long term, eroding the trust that once anchored its influence. The tariff rollout, dubbed “Liberation Day,” has sparked backlash, with allies like Japan and South Korea facing 24-25% duties despite military ties, and Jordan hit with 20% despite a free trade agreement. Southeast Asian leaders, from Thailand’s Paetongtarn Shinawatra to Singapore’s Lawrence Wong, are calling out the lack of reciprocity, pushing for diversified partnerships that sideline U.S. dominance. The Middle East’s pivot to China, with Saudi Arabia strengthening bilateral ties, further dims Washington’s star. This loss of credibility—built on decades of open markets—could see Asia and the Middle East align more with Beijing’s “Asia for Asians” vision, a shift that might haunt U.S. policy makers as political support wanes, proving that economic coercion can backfire when the region finds its own footing.

Shayne Heffernan is the founder of Knightsbridge Group, a financial services firm specializing in investment, private equity, capital markets, and fintech. With over 40 years of trading experience in Asia, Heffernan brings sharp insights to global markets.