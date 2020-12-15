Asia-Pacific Stocks are Finishing this Year Strong

#AsiaPacific #stocks #earnings #growth

“Asia-Pacific’s equity rally augurs a bright earnings outlook for Y 2021, strategists are upbeat across the board”— Paul Ebeling

Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Nomura Holdings Inc. have penciled in earnings growth of more than 20% for Asian shares in Y 2021.

Citi and Nomura are joined by Societe Generale SA in expectations for between a 5% and 7% rise in the MSCI Asia sans-Japan Index, while Goldman sees a 9% jump in the Asia-Pacific equivalent in Y 2021.

“We remain optimistic about 2021 prospects driven by the macro and earnings recovery and would be buyers of any market pullbacks,” a team of Goldman strategists wrote in a note published Sunday.

Asian stocks are finishing this year in strong fashion with the MSCI Asia sans-Japan erasing its pandemic-related losses in the Summer and surging to a 18% YTD rise through Monday. Benchmarks in technology-heavy South Korea and Taiwan led the advances.

The prospects for profit growth looks strongest in SKorea, Citi analysts wrote in a note last week, projecting a 43% jump in EPS growth for Korean stocks in Y 2021.

Sector-wise, earnings growth is shifting to cyclical sectors, such as financials and materials, SocGen analysts wrote in a note published last month.

Further boosting returns in Asian equities next year will be expectations of an earnings recovery in Y 2022, according to Goldman.

“With strong market returns this year and full valuations, the market has priced next year‘s earnings recovery: 2022 earnings will be the primary driver of 2021 returns,” the Goldman team wrote, expecting regional earnings to grow at 16% in that year.

