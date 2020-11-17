Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Analysis by HEFFX

$AAPL #Apple #iPhone #StockSplit #USA #Nasdaq #Stocks #Metastock

Apple

Ticker: NASDAQ:AAPL

Price: $120.30

Business Summary

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers and portable digital music players.

The Company sells a range of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

The Company’s segments include the Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific.

The Americas segment includes both North and South America. The Europe segment includes European countries, India, the Middle East and Africa.

The Greater China segment includes China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and the Asian countries not included in the Company’s other operating segments.

Its products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple Watch, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, iPhone OS (iOS), OS X and watchOS operating systems, iCloud, Apple Pay and a range of accessory, service and support offerings.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 113.87.

The projected upper bound is: 129.62.

The projected lower bound is: 110.95.

The projected closing price is: 120.29.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 7 white candles and 3 black candles for a net of 4 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 26 white candles and 24 black candles for a net of 2 white candles.

An engulfing bullish line occurred (where a white candle’s real body completely contains the previous black candle’s real body). The engulfing bullish pattern is bullish during a downtrend. It then signifies that the momentum may be shifting from the bears to the bulls.

If the engulfing bullish pattern occurs during an uptrend (which appears to be the case with APPLE INC), it may be a last engulfing top which indicates a top. The test to see if this is the case is if the next candle closes below the top of the current (white) candle’s real body.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 72.5421. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 4 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 57.39. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 51 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 87. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

APPLE INC closed up 1.040 at 120.300. Volume was 100% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 33% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 118.920 120.990 118.146 120.300 48,111

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 117.37 115.07 92.77 Volatility: 35 52 61 Volume: 107,662,592 140,776,144 167,585,008

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

APPLE INC is currently 29.7% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is low as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of AAPL.O at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on AAPL.O and have had this outlook for the last 7 periods.