Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock About To Fall Below An Important Price Level

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock saw a moderate hangover from last night’s big product marketing reveal.

It was an event for Apple the consumer products business rather then Apple the iPhone maker.

Via an online presentation, Apple promoted an iPad line that can run some 40% faster thanks to a new processor chip along with two new smartwatches – incorporating a ‘Family’ tool capable allowing parents to keep tabs on the location and activity of their child’s watch.

Apple also unveiled a subscription fitness product, called Fitness+, that aims to rival Pelaton and Fitbit.

There was no iPhone news, however.

In Thursday morning’s deals Apple stock was trading at US$115.23, down 31 cents or 0.27%.

Business Summary

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers and portable digital music players.

The Company sells a range of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

The Company’s segments include the Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific.

The Americas segment includes both North and South America. The Europe segment includes European countries, India, the Middle East and Africa.

The Greater China segment includes China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and the Asian countries not included in the Company’s other operating segments.

Its products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple Watch, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, iPhone OS (iOS), OS X and watchOS operating systems, iCloud, Apple Pay and a range of accessory, service and support offerings.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Sideways.

The projected upper bound is: 122.41.

The projected lower bound is: 102.61.

The projected closing price is: 112.51.

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 3 white candles and 7 black candles for a net of 4 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 28 white candles and 22 black candles for a net of 6 white candles.

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 41.3492. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 2 period(s) ago.

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 44.69. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 8 period(s) ago.

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -79. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 2 period(s) ago.

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 8 period(s) ago.

APPLE INC closed down -3.410 at 112.130. Volume was 3% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 51% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 115.230 116.000 112.040 112.130 155,026,672

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 117.19 110.06 83.82 Volatility: 70 56 58 Volume: 204,158,624 176,579,920 166,194,896

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

APPLE INC is currently 33.8% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of AAPL.O at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on AAPL.O and have had this outlook for the last 3 periods.