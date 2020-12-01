Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Metastock Technicals and Charts

$AAPL #Apple #iPhone #StockSplit #USA #Nasdaq #Stocks #Metastock

Apple

Ticker: NASDAQ:AAPL

Price: $119.05

Apple Outlook

From an investment perspective, owning AAPL stock amounts to a solid financial decision. The current valuation is bloated compared to its prior years, but so far experts have not cared. They are giving it a pass on that front because of the the new sales mix.

The ramp is steep — the trailing price-to-earnings ratio rose from 18 to 35 for example. Even now, Apple’s valuation is still in line with the rest of the giga-cap tech companies like Facebook and Alphabet. That alone is not a reason to short it.

If markets fall it too will fall, but I seriously doubt that it will correct all by itself. It comes down to timing and that differs depending on the intent of ownership. In the short term, the stock price range is tightening so a move should be coming soon.

The chart is showing a series of higher-lows and lower-highs coming into a point. There’s a short-term battle brewing in Apple. I pointed out three ways to trade it on a chart in early October, and two of them worked out.

The bulls will soon have opportunities, either chasing breakouts or buying dips. Conversely, the bears will have to break decisively below $110 per share to start any significant bearish patterns. In this bullish market, that will be very hard to do. AAPL stock has shown some relative weakness while the markets were strong of late. Nevertheless, those long the stock are confident in their ownership. Dips, should they come, are buying opportunities. The only way they are not is if sentiment on Wall Street flips.

Trade Apple Stock with Metastock Charts and Technical Analysis

Business Summary

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers and portable digital music players.

The Company sells a range of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

The Company’s segments include the Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific.

The Americas segment includes both North and South America. The Europe segment includes European countries, India, the Middle East and Africa.

The Greater China segment includes China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and the Asian countries not included in the Company’s other operating segments.

Its products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple Watch, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, iPhone OS (iOS), OS X and watchOS operating systems, iCloud, Apple Pay and a range of accessory, service and support offerings.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 127.40.

The projected lower bound is: 111.18.

The projected closing price is: 119.29.

Candlesticks

A big white candle occurred. This is generally considered bullish, as prices closed significantly higher than they opened. If the candle appears when prices are “low,” it may be the first sign of a bottom. If it occurs when prices are rebounding off of a support area (e.g., a moving average, trendline, or retracement level), the long white candle adds credibility to the support. Similarly, if the candle appears during a breakout above a resistance area, the long white candle adds credibility to the breakout.

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 28 white candles and 22 black candles for a net of 6 white candles.

Three white candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 66.0961. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 2 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 55.12. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 60 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 4 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

APPLE INC closed up 2.460 at 119.050. Volume was 100% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 42% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 116.970 120.970 116.810 119.050 114,170

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 117.44 115.84 94.41 Volatility: 27 45 61 Volume: 75,463,160 121,540,296 166,503,856

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

APPLE INC is currently 26.1% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of AAPL.O at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on AAPL.O and have had this outlook for the last 4 periods.