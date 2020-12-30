Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Breakout Coming

$AAPL #Apple #iPhone #StockSplit #USA #Nasdaq #Stocks #Metastock

Apple

Ticker: NASDAQ:AAPL

Price: $134.87

Apple News

Apple Inc. shares rallied to an intraday record on Tuesday, continuing a year-end surge that’s cemented its lead over Amazon.com Inc. as 2020’s best-performing of the largest technology stocks.

Apple has advanced 16 per cent in December amid signs of strong demand for its iPhone 12 models and optimism about its self-driving car efforts. The gains propelled Apple past Amazon with an 87 per cent rally in 2020 compared to Amazon’s 79 per cent increase. The S&P 500 is up 16 per cent this year.

Apple rose as much as 1.5 per cent to US$138.79 before closing with a 1.3 per cent decline. The Cupertino, California-based company is trading at 35 times projected 2021 profit, up from 10 at the beginning of 2019. Amazon is valued at 56 times estimated earnings.

Business Summary

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers and portable digital music players.

The Company sells a range of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

The Company’s segments include the Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific.

The Americas segment includes both North and South America. The Europe segment includes European countries, India, the Middle East and Africa.

The Greater China segment includes China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and the Asian countries not included in the Company’s other operating segments.

Its products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple Watch, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, iPhone OS (iOS), OS X and watchOS operating systems, iCloud, Apple Pay and a range of accessory, service and support offerings.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 121.05.

The projected upper bound is: 142.49.

The projected lower bound is: 127.89.

The projected closing price is: 135.19.

Candlesticks

A big black candle occurred. This is bearish, as prices closed significantly lower than they opened. If the candle appears when prices are “high,” it may be the first sign of a top. If it occurs when prices are confronting an overhead resistance area (e.g., a moving average, trendline, or price resistance level), the long black candle adds credibility to the resistance. Similarly, if the candle appears as prices break below a support area, the long black candle confirms the failure of the support area.

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 28 white candles and 22 black candles for a net of 6 white candles.

A dark cloud occurred (which indicates that prices moved up strongly on the previous bar, opened higher, but then closed significantly lower). This implies weakness as the momentum appears to be shifting from the bulls to the bears. Note that the lower the close of the black candle (relative to the white candle), the more bearish the dark cloud pattern.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 79.3915. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 68.52. This is not a topping or bottoming area. However, the RSI just crossed below 70 from a topping formation. This is a bearish sign. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 19 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

APPLE INC closed down -1.820 at 134.870. Volume was 14% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 2% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 138.050 138.789 134.341 134.870 121,047,328

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 130.56 120.37 99.87 Volatility: 39 39 49 Volume: 122,197,280 109,108,728 152,439,280

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

APPLE INC is currently 35.1% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of AAPL.O at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on AAPL.O and have had this outlook for the last 19 periods.