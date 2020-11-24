AP (Thailand) (AP:BK) HEFFX Technical Analysis

$AP #APThailand #Thailand #SET #Stocks #Trading #Markets #HEFFX

AP (Thailand)

Ticker: AP:BK

Price: THB7.05

Target Price: THB8.50

Recommendation: Buy

Business Summary

AP Thailand Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company engaged in real estate development business, such as townhouse, single detached house (SDH) and condominium in the residential area or central business district.

The Company operates three business segments: low-rise segment, which is related to the development of real estate including single detached house and town house; high-rise segment, which involves in the development of real estate, and other segment, which consists of after sales services, property brokerage and construction services.

The offered projects are developed to serve customers by type and price range under various brands, such as Baan Klang Krung, BIZTOWN, Pleno, The Palazzo, SOUL, The City, The Centro, The ADDRESS, Rhythm, Life and Aspire. On May 7, 2014, it established a new subsidiary, namely AP (Ekkamai) Company Limited.

On August 13, 2014, the Company announced that it has established a new subsidiary, namely AP (Phetchaburi) Co., Ltd.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 6.25.

The projected upper bound is: 7.45.

The projected lower bound is: 6.68.

The projected closing price is: 7.07.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 5 black candles for a net of 1 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 21 white candles and 19 black candles for a net of 2 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 79.1667. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 17 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 69.04. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 9 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 192.This is an overbought reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses below 100. The last signal was a sell 8 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 21 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

AP THAILAND closed up 0.150 at 7.050. Volume was 12% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 15% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume___

6.900 7.150 6.900 7.050 12,917,400

Technical Outlook

Short Term: Overbought

Intermediate Term: Bullish

Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period

Close: 6.78 6.24 5.81

Volatility: 35 40 56

Volume: 18,570,830 14,524,702 16,318,836

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

AP THAILAND is currently 21.4% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into AP.BK (mildly bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on AP.BK and have had this outlook for the last 31 periods. The security price has set a new 14-period high while our momentum oscillator has not. This is a bearish divergence.