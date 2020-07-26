AP (Thailand) (AP.BK) HEFFX Technicals

$AP.BK #AP #Thailand #HEFFX #Technicals #Stocks #Trading

AP (Thailand)

Ticker: AP.BK

Price: THB6.15

Business Summary

AP Thailand Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company engaged in real estate development business, such as townhouse, single detached house (SDH) and condominium in the residential area or central business district.

The Company operates three business segments: low-rise segment, which is related to the development of real estate including single detached house and town house; high-rise segment, which involves in the development of real estate, and other segment, which consists of after sales services, property brokerage and construction services.

The offered projects are developed to serve customers by type and price range under various brands, such as Baan Klang Krung, BIZTOWN, Pleno, The Palazzo, SOUL, The City, The Centro, The ADDRESS, Rhythm, Life and Aspire.

On May 7, 2014, it established a new subsidiary, namely AP (Ekkamai) Company Limited. On August 13, 2014, the Company announced that it has established a new subsidiary, namely AP (Phetchaburi) Co., Ltd.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

The projected upper bound is: 6.64.

The projected lower bound is: 5.72.

The projected closing price is: 6.18.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 1 white candles and 7 black candles for a net of 6 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 18 white candles and 28 black candles for a net of 10 black candles.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 27.7778. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 4 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 55.69. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 32 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -25. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 11 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 8 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

AP THAILAND closed down -0.050 at 6.150. Volume was 52% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 39% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 6.200 6.200 6.100 6.150 9,626,100

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 6.17 5.68 6.06 Volatility: 40 52 56 Volume: 17,109,810 19,496,814 13,717,982

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

AP THAILAND is currently 1.4% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of AP.BK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on AP.BK and have had this outlook for the last 39 periods.