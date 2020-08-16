ANTIFA Rioters, “They are not the smartest bunch” (Video)

ANTIFA Rioters, “They are not the smartest bunch” (Video)

Saturday a group of Antifa rioters thought it would be a good idea to crash the Sturgis Biker Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, Big Mistake!

The far left anti-America, anti-police group needed police escort to exit the dangerous situation they created.

At 1 point a tall Antifa goon with purple hair kicked bike and that is when Hell broke loose.

The Sturgis bikers erupted and police took the purple haired goon.The rest of Antifa had to get a police escort to get out of town.

The Big Q: What are the chances Antifa thanked the police for saving their lives?

More, better!

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

ANTIFA Rioters, "They are not the smartest bunch" (Video) added by Paul Ebeling on
