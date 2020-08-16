ANTIFA Rioters, “They are not the smartest bunch” (Video)

#bikers #Sturgis #Antifa #BigMistake
Saturday a group of Antifa rioters thought it would be a good idea to crash the Sturgis Biker Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, Big Mistake!
The far left anti-America, anti-police group needed police escort to exit the dangerous situation they created.
At 1 point a tall Antifa goon with purple hair kicked bike and that is when Hell broke loose.
The Sturgis bikers erupted and police took the purple haired goon.The rest of Antifa had to get a police escort to get out of town.
The Big Q: What are the chances Antifa thanked the police for saving their lives?
More, better!
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.
