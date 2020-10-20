Another Unpublished Negative Mask Study

#mask #virus #negative

A long Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) thread discussing a Danish face mask study that concludes that compulsory mask-wearing may do more harm than good is asking why the study has not been published in major medical journals yet.

Translated, the study says that tens of millions of contaminations can occur each day as people use the masks inappropriately, touch their faces and neglect washing their hands.

It is important information that should be disseminated to the general public, commenters on the Twitter thread say.

The Big Q: Why is not the study being published?

The Big A: Parts of the thread indicate that some medical reviewers are hesitant to publish a study that does not support the wearing of masks.

