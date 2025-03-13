Annual KYC/AML Update & Holdings Conversion for Knights Token Holders
KDA. Equity, Knights Token will be sent in the coming weeks to help you make your choice. KYC/AML is mandatory for all.
Dear Valued Knights Token Holder,
We are contacting you with two important updates regarding your Knights token holdings as part of our commitment to maintaining a secure and compliant blockchain network.
- Annual KYC/AML Update
To adhere to regulatory standards and protect our community, we require your annual Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) verification. Please email the required documents (identification, proof of address, etc.) to [email protected] by April 12, 2025. This ensures we can verify your identity and maintain network integrity efficiently.
- Conversion of Holdings
You now have the opportunity to convert a portion of your Knights token holdings into equity in Knightsbridge or into KDA (Knightsbridge Digital Asset), according to your preference. This allows you to choose between a stake in the company or diversification with KDA. Alternatively, you may choose to retain your Knights tokens on the blockchain network, with the option to convert them into equity or KDA at a later date. Knights tokens retained on the blockchain network will (subject to legal opinion) be paid a return and will receive other benefits and offers from Knightsbridge and partners. Please download the attached form, indicate your desired allocation (e.g., 50% equity, 50% KDA, or 100% to retain), and return it to us at [email protected] by April 12, 2025. Retain a copy of the form for your records.
- Distribution Dates
Once all forms are received, we will process the conversions and announce the dates for distributing share certificates and tokens. Please note that share certificates can only be issued in the name registered on your account. Expect an update by March 31, 2025, communicated through your email. We look forward to advancing this initiative with our community.
If you have any questions, please reach out to us at [email protected]. Thank you for your continued support as a member of the Knights network.
Best regards,
The Knightsbridge Team