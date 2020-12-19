Animal Companions Help People Overcome Anxiety, if You Cannot Keep a Pet, Try Bibliotherapy

#Dog #pet #books #anxiety

“Keeping a pet at home can really help to overcome anxiety in this virus chaos”— Paul Ebeling

Animal companions have a proven positive effect on mental health and can be a way to reduce symptoms of anxiety.

Keeping a dog, cat, bird or frog can help improve heart rate and blood pressure, while also reducing anxiety and risk of depression.

So, get a dog or a cat, if you can, as these types of pets seem to offer a lot of mental and emotional benefits. You might also consider interacting with animals at a shelter as a volunteer.

Also, reading books about anxiety or works that cover related topics can be helpful. This is known as bibliotherapy and can include just reading or reading plus discussion.

And, reading self-help books can help you discover new solutions and insights related to your situation.

So, read materials that are relevant to your situation. Reading about anxiety and different strategies to overcome it can be helpful to reduce it. Even reading or watching fiction about the topic can be beneficial because it can provide new insights into your situation.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!