An Overview of The Trump Campaign’s Key Election Litigation

The Trump Campaign has filed about 17 lawsuits in various state and federal courts across the nation.

Most make similar claims including allegations that The Trump Election observers did not have the access they sought or that mail-in ballots were fraudulently cast.

The information below looks at Republican’s litigation that examines the vote tally in 6 states that the MSM called Joe Biden the winner or leader as follows:

ARIZONA

Trump’s campaign sued seeking the manual inspection of thousands of in-person Election Day ballots in Phoenix metro that they allege were mishandled by poll workers and resulted in some ballot selections to be disregarded. The campaign asks the court to bar the certification of election results until such a manual inspection is completed. A judge will hear arguments in the case Thursday.

GEORGIA

Georgia’s Republican Senators demand the resignation of the Republican Secretary of State over what they say are “too many failures in Georgia elections this year.” A Democrat has not won Georgia’s Electoral College votes since Y 1992.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Wednesday announced an audit of Presidential election results that triggers a full hand count of all legal ballots, the process is slated to begin by the end of the week. He expects it to take until 20 November the certification deadline.

MICHIGAN

The Trump Campaign’s latest lawsuit, announced Tuesday night, alleges “illegal and ineligible ballots were counted.” The lawsuit includes assertions from poll watchers that their challenges were ignored or that they were not allowed close enough to the vote counting. Some say they saw apparent 2X counting of some ballots. Others alleged they saw signs of political bias, several people noted in affidavits that they saw poll workers or Democratic observers wearing masks or clothing supporting Black Lives Matter. No hearing has been scheduled in the latest case.

NEVADA

Trump Campaign officials stood before a crowd of chanting protesters Sunday and claimed that there were thousands of potentially fraudulent votes, including votes cast on behalf of dead people and by people who were no longer Nevada residents. The election security agency at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says states have strong safeguards to detect illegal voting under the names of the deceased, including signature matching and death records. Rumors that people 120 years and older voted in the election. The Trump Campaign settled one lawsuit that was before the Nevada Supreme Court, saying it had reached an agreement with Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, to add more observers to a ballot-processing facility. Officials in Clark County said they have forwarded allegations of ballots being cast in the name of dead voters to the Nevada Secretary of State, which declined to comment on ongoing investigations. A lawsuit challenging the use of an optical scanning machine to count ballots and verify signatures is pending.

PENNSYLVANIA

The Trump Campaign has filed 15 legal challenges in Pennsylvania, 2 pending cases involve a state Supreme Court decision before the election that allowed mail-in ballots to count if they were sent by Election Day and arrived up to 3 days later. Monday, President Trump’s Campaign sued to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania, alleging that Republican votes were “illegally diluted by invalid ballots.” Court hearings are scheduled in the pending cases. President Trump has won 1 case: A state court ruled his campaign observers had to be allowed closer to the actual vote counting.

WISCONSIN

State Republicans have not provided evidence that any problems affected the overall outcome of the election, but raised possibility of setting aside the results totally. The issues raised include clerks filling in addresses on absentee ballot envelopes and a vote-counting error in 1 county. The state’s Top elections official, Meagan Wolfe, says that there were no problems with the election reported to her office and no complaints filed alleging any irregularities. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos ordered an investigation into the election results. “If an investigation shows these actions affected the outcome of the election, we need to either declare this past election null and void and hold a new election or require our Electoral College delegates to correct the injustice with their votes.” Under state law, the Republican-controlled Legislature has no role in picking electors, who are bound to cast their vote for the winner of Wisconsin’s popular vote as certified by the state elections commission. The commission is chaired by a Democrat, and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has to sign off on who the elections commission certifies as the winner. The Trump Campaign is expected to request a recount as soon as possible

