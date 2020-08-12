An Old White Guy and a Cop: Democrats Openly Mock their BLM Supporters

#joebiden #kamalaharris

Joe Biden the worst Democrat to be put forward as President has openly mocked progressives by choosing a Cop as his running mate. The Democratic challenger picked former California Senator and former prosecutor Kamala Harris, after promising to only select a Black woman for the role.

CreepyJoe announced his pick on Tuesday, Biden had pledged to sniff out a Black woman, avoiding criticism from progressives centered around his own status as an old, white kiddy sniffer with a long history of racism and sex offenses.

So to properly represent his Social Justice Warrior supporters the old White guy chose a Policewoman, Harris was California’s Attorney General, the state’s top cop, Harris oversaw the jailing of parents over their children’s truancy, and argued against the release of nonviolent offenders, who she kept behind bars to serve as prison labor, just like her slave owning ancestors.

As District Attorney of San Francisco, Harris was also responsible for securing more than 1,900 convictions against marijuana users, despite admitting on the campaign trail that she herself tried pot in college.

Since then, Harris has rebranded herself as a bonafide progressive. She joined protesters on the streets of Washington, DC, after the death of George Floyd in May, and was supported in her bid for running mate by Ben Crump, the Floyd family’s lawyer.

But remember BLM is nothing more then a misguided political tool of the Democrats.