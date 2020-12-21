An Exclusive Christmas/New Year Holiday Experience in the Midst of COVID Chaos

#holiday #travel #exclusive #luxury #private

An stay at these luxurious islands hotels will take your Christmas and New Year holiday to the next level.

The Big Q: How much would you pay to go on a Holiday during the COVID chaos?

For the very 1st time, 2 luxurious Maldivian islands in the Sun Siyam Resorts portfolio can be exclusively yours. The 5-Star family-friendly Sun Aqua Vilu Reef, and the newly opened and luxurious Sun Aqua Iru Veli, both situated in the South Nilandhe Atoll are available for private hire, as soon as visa restrictions are lifted.

Remote yet refined and free of crowds, choose from 2 idyllic Maldivian islands, both of which are perfect for escaping and unwinding and offer a barefoot luxury resort experience.

Both resorts are easily accessed by seaplane from Velana International Airport and each transfer takes approximately 45 mins.

A private island escape costs less than $1,000,000 for 15 nights for up to 50 guests.

The award-winning Sun Aqua Vilu Reef and the newest addition to the Sun Siyam Portfolio, Sun Aqua Iru Veli are tropical, ultra-private and the all-inclusive rates cover everything including house alcohol and SCUBA diving, so guests can rest easy knowing meals, spa treatments, and non-motorized water sports are all looked after.

With all-day dining options and no set mealtimes, guests can relax and enjoy their exclusive and idyllic island paradise.

At Vilu Reef, guests can enjoy the 103 beach and over-water villas that feature plunge pools, ocean vistas. With multiple pools; spa; a full staff, including private chefs, private butlers, and an assortment of watersports including SCUBA diving. At the newly opened Iru Veli, paradise awaits you and your guests.

Hotel To Yours and Your Guests

Guests can choose from the vast array of accommodation, from the famed Ocean Suite to the beautifully appointed beach suites.

Guests can choose from Floodlit Tennis, Badminton, Volleyball Courts, SCUBA diving, a variety of excursions and a daily 2-hour spa treatment.

Both Vilu Reef and Iru Veli are renowned for their white, soft sand beaches, 5-Star cuisine, tranquil spas, a wide range of activities, and renowned snorkeling.

An exclusive stay at these luxurious islands will take your holiday, wedding, or special occasion to the next level!

Have a healthy Happy Christmas Holiday week, Keep the Faith!