America’s Health Officials are Not Promoting Healthy Eating to Defeat the Coronavirus, Why?

#coronavirus #realfood #health

SARS-CoV-2 is likely here to stay, which means we have to learn to live with it. Seeing how obesity dramatically increases your risk of severe illness and death from C-19, your best bet is to lose weight and improve your general health through healthy diet and exercise

Even mild obesity may boost C-19 severity. Patients with mild obesity had a 2.5X greater risk of respiratory failure and a 5X greater risk of being admitted to an ICU compared to non-obese patients

Inflammation triggered by obesity may be responsible for a 3-fold greater risk of pulmonary embolism (blood clots in the lungs) in C-19 patients who are obese

Dysregulated lipid synthesis triggered by obesity may aggravate inflammation in the lungs, contributing to increased disease severity during respiratory viral infections

Low nutritional institutional food, non Organic and processed foods, junk foods, junky snacks, sugary juices, and soft drinks are Key culprits in the rise of obesity and chronic diseases that in turn increase the likelihood of death from C-19

It is an extremely unfortunate fact that America’s health officials and coronavirus chaos response authorities overall are completely ignoring the role a healthy lifestyle plays in thwarting and overcoming C-19, focusing instead, almost exclusively, on the necessity for a vaccine.

Influenza has not been eradicated, and the flu vaccine has consistently been shown to provide very little in terms of protection against it.

In all likelihood, that is where we will be with C-19 too. The good news is that, much like with influenza, our chances of staying well, or only getting a mild case, are primarily dependent on our immune system function, and this is something we can each do something about alone.

Pizza and McD fare are not healthy foods!

We cannot hide from this virus, because we cannot stop breathing, but we can learn to get ourselves in good shape and live a healthy lifestyle. Don’t do that, then the risk of severe illness and death is high!

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!