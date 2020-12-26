America’s Governors Should Give Good Advice, Not Curb Citizens First Amendment Rights

#Governors #Dictators #Czars #Power

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said Christmas Day that Governors should never have been allowed to accumulate so much power that they can lock down the US economy.

“You know, nobody ever intended that governors would be sort of czars or dictators in charge of the economy,” Senator Paul said. “In my state, you cannot have indoor dining, you can’t have outdoor dining, and your kids are not in school. We are worse than New York City right now. In Kentucky, our Governor has shut the schools down even though all of the science shows that, and all of the evidence that you really are not having a surge when you have the schools open,” he added.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has had virus chaos restrictions in place, some of which include a mask mandate, limiting private gathering sizes to small groups, minimal capacity for indoor small businesses like gyms, carry-out dining only, and no onsite schooling.

Many Governors across the United States have locked down their small businesses due to rise The China Virus cases among their residents.

States have felt pushback from citizens and small business owners who say they are in financial crisis and need to make a living.

New York State in mid-December ordered restaurant owners to stop indoor dining again. The Governor’s order came despite opposition from the hammered restaurant industry, which warned of Holiday-season layoffs at a time when the federal government has yet to pass an additional virus aid/relief/stimulus package.

Many people are leaving New York and California, citing draconian virus restrictions. More than 126,000 people moved out of New York State between July 2019 and July 2020, according to preliminary Census Bureau data. That is the biggest population drop of any state in Y 2020.

The Kentucky Senator criticized Governors locking down their economies because they have been receiving money from the federal government’s various stimulus packages, including the last CARES Act.

“The only thing that will get de Blasio and Cuomo to finally open up is when they run out of other people’s money,” Senator Paul said.

“So I think that we should not be passing out any money to the states, we should not be rewarding their bad behavior,” he added. “And really, this has probably been the worst time in the history of our country for power being accumulated into the hands of very few people.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been criticized for placing too many restrictions on her constituents. Citing a surge in China Virus infections in her state, on 15 November he ordered that dine-in restaurants and bars, in-person learning at high schools and colleges, and many other businesses and activities close during the 3 wks between 18 November and 8 December

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on 21 December that the regional stay-at-home order imposed by the state for the entirety of Southern California will assuredly be extended beyond next wk’s expiration date.

New government data shows that the virus chaos has had a moderate-to-large negative impact on over 75% of the nation’s small businesses, with the hardest-hit being those in accommodation and food services.

In addition to the small-business impact of the restrictions, houses of worship have been impacted by governors’ trying to restrict the number of people who can gather at places of worship or if they can be open at all.

In California, parishes, as well as Catholic, Protestant, Jewish, and other religious groups were barred from holding indoor gatherings of any kind.

Governor Newsom’s recently issued “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” and “Regional Stay at Home Order” was found by the state’s Superior Court Judge as failing to satisfy the First Amendment’s guarantee of religious freedom of worship and practice because they are not applied equally and in the least restrictive manner required to achieve an essential public interest.

Senator Paul said leaders should give good advice, not curb First Amendment rights.

“I am not saying there is not good advice. If you’re 85 years old and you ask me, should you go to church and sit there for two hours, I’d say my best advice is don’t. But I would never mandate that you can’t go to church. I would never mandate that you close the church. I would never mandate that you close religious school,” Senator Paul said.

