After America’s First Lady, Melania Trump fought off COVID-19, she espoused “a more natural route” of vitamins and healthy eating, saying it helped her recover.

A healthy diet, vitamins and “fresh air” aided her recovery, while focusing on her family, friendships and work kept her morale up, she said.

President Trump, took a number of pharmaceuticals including: remdesivir, the steroid dexamethasone and an experimental antibody cocktail from Regeneron to fight his bout, but the First Lady credited her diet and vitamins with helping her recover. She said her symptoms were mild.

Supplements, including vitamins C, D and zinc, have shown promise in several studies. In fact, vitamin D is 1 of the best-studied supplements for fending off viral infections of any kind.

Proper nutrition is essential for a strong immune system and overall health and it is known that eating Real foods can help protect against some conditions, including Type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart disease and high blood pressure all of which have been linked to a higher risk of developing a serious case of COVID-19.

Vitamin C and zinc also have an important role in immune-system health and may shorten some types of infections and speed up healing. And, vitamin C, an essential component of immune cell function, has been used successfully to bring at least 1 COVID-19 patient back from the edge of death.

Walking, jogging or other outdoor activities are also Key for health and well-being and offer substantial health benefits.

Outdoor exercise can boost your mood, improve your sleep and provide additional vitamin D, which is produced naturally when you are in the Sun.

