#PresidentTrump #RNC # America #Greatness

Thursday night, President Trump accepted the Republican nomination for a 2nd term with an attack on Democratic rival Slow Joe Biden, declaring that a Biden victory in November would exacerbate the racial strife, terrorism and virus chaos besieging the nation.

“The 10 Most Dangerous Cities in the US are ALL run by Democrats, and this has gone on for DECADES!”

Speaking from the White House South Lawn, President Trump portrayed Slow Joe Biden, a career politician with a long record as a moderate, as a far-left extremist who would usher in a lawless, dangerous America.

“This election will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans, or whether we give free rein to violent anarchic agitators and criminals who threaten our citizens,” President Trump said on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention

“No 1 will be safe in Biden’s America.”

President Trump delivered his speech in front of more than 1,000 people, standing in front of American flags and reveling in chants of “4 more years!” and “USA!“

President Trump remains an outsider, an approach that won him the White House, his 1st elected office, in Y 2016 on a promise make and keep America great.

Painting Slow Joe Biden as a tool of the “radical left,” President Trump magnified the Democrat’s anti-American policy positions on lots of other issues, including immigration, guns, law enforcement, abortion and energy production.

The bright and brilliant production stood in sharp contrast to Slow Joe Biden’s acceptance speech last week, which was broadcast live empty arena to a miniscule audience.

In case you missed it, here is President Trump’s acceptance speech.

Making and Keeping America Great!

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!