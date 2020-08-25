America’s Best Steakhouse: Gwen Butcher Shop and Restaurant, Los Angeles

America’s Best Steakhouse: Gwen Butcher Shop and Restaurant, Los Angeles

America’s fascination with the Steakhouse dates back to Y 1868, the year the Old Homestead opened in New York’s Meatpacking District with dark wood interiors, red leather banquettes, and generously sized porterhouses. Still serving, it’s the oldest continuously operating steakhouse in the USA.

Of the new breed I believe this is the Best across America.

The heartbeat of this Sunset Boulevard restaurant, opened in July 2016 by Aussie celebrity chef Curtis Stone and his investment banker brother Luke, is the European-style butcher shop.

Guests enter through the butchery with a hand-laid mosaic floor made from hundred year-old tiles. Floor-to-ceiling glass charcuterie rooms for dry aging line the dining room showcasing the butchery process.

Not all meat is from California, it is all grass pasture-raised, like a bone-in Wagyu rib eye imported from their ranch Australia, all steaks are grilled over live fire in the open kitchen.

The restaurant is set in a Spanish Colonial Revival style building. Two dramatic crystal chandeliers hang in the dining room; velvet banquettes and a rose-colored marble bar are a nod to 1920’s Hollywood glamor. 

6600 Sunset Blvd. , Hollywood, California

Reservations: (323) 946-7500

