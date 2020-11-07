Americans, the MSM is ‘Gaslighting You’

#Americans #MSM #Media #Gaslighting

“Nobody can name one accomplishment Joe Biden achieved to benefit minorities in almost 50 yrs, yet…“– Paul Ebeling

We have all heard about gaslighting in relationships, it has now migrated into the mainstream media.

Gaslighting is a “form of psychological manipulation in which a person or a group covertly sows seeds of doubt in a targeted individual or group, making them question their own memory, perception, or judgment.”

It is fair to say that given the overflow of contradictory information in the mainstream news now, people are left unsure of what to believe and begin questioning even the simplest facts, that is by design.

Below are some of ways the MSM is gaslighting The People, as follows:

Anti-Establishment, Anti-Capitalism Revamp with Joe Biden

The rise in populism is undeniable on both sides of the aisle. After yrs of foreign intervention, war, and corruption, the Left and the Right took it upon themselves to denounce the establishment and career politicians.

Newcomers like Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard became all the rage among the youth, though receiving very little MSM coverage, and there were those who were even pulling for Bernie Sanders as they felt he was wronged in the last presidential primary election against Hillary Clinton.

All in all, the MSM rallies up behind Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and several others who have been in power for decades, to uplift Joe Biden to represent the values of Democrats in the final stretch of the Presidential race. A man who 1st set foot on the Capitol Hill as a Senator in Y 1972. That’s right, almost half a century ago.

The media justifies the violent movements happening across our nation as a needed action to fight systemic and institutional injustices against minorities, but have yet to question the fact that the Left’s chosen candidate has been in power for nearly 50 yrs and nobody can name one accomplishment he achieved to benefit minorities and the most vulnerable in our country through the course of all those yrs.

Speaking of Violent Protest, Did Anyone Say COVID?

The media attacked business owners as they gathered to protest against lockdowns that hindered their incomes, but no mention of COVID was made when tens of thousands gathered in close proximity across the country to riot, loot, and protest against systemic racism.

They still reported on people failing to social distance and how the virus was incredibly dangerous, but when it came to assessing the public health risk associated with the riots, not a peep.

Masks for You, but Not for Me

The frenzy over President Trump removing his mask for a photo op while alone on a balcony was all over the news. He had just left the hospital and dared to remove his mask for a picture, but when Nancy Pelosi walked around maskless in a hair salon to get a new hairdo, despite the salon being closed for regular customers due to C-19 virus restrictions, the silence of most of the MSM regarding Speaker Pelosi’s hypocrisy was deafening.

She had just given a public speech about the need for everyone to wear face coverings, but when the cameras were off, so were the masks.

The ability to walk around without a bandana covering your nose is a right apparently reserved only for the political elites.

The Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Protesting

Michelle Obama received coverage for stating that most of the protests were peaceful, and CNN had a headline of “Fiery but mostly peaceful protesting” when covering the riots.

But could the destruction of private property, arson, looting, theft, and other destructive activities found commonly in these protests really be considered peaceful?

Because if so, we should probably update the law. As it now stands, in most places, these harmful acts are actually considered to be serious crimes. BLM=Burn Loot Murder.

Sexual Deviancy is Only a Problem in the GOP, Right?

Andrew Gillum, Bill Clinton, Katie Hill and more recently, Cal Cunningham would beg to differ.

The silence surrounding the astounding revelations against these public officials’ sexually unethical behavior, while we could not stop hearing about Stormy Daniels and her possible romantic encounter with Donald Trump, 10 yrs ago, displays the media’s clear bias on who they choose to scrutinize.

If Michael Avenatti, Stormy’s lawyer, had not been exposed for his crimes, it’s possible we would have continued to see her name stamped on the news every other wk. But you will not hear about Andrew Gillum’s meth party anywhere.

Trust the Experts, a Flat No

The China virus craze is unprecedented, and so were the political mandates that have followed since the beginning of this ‘pandemic‘. The restrictions on the civil rights of Americans, some based on no science, left many of The People wondering what would be the right course of action to follow.

The constant changes in official recommendations by the CDC and the WHO contributed to the overall public confusion, and whenever doctors and health experts dare speak against the chosen mainstream narrative of the day, they were vilified, dismissed, and even had their content banned from social media.

Anything that pointed to the fact that the political attacks on Americans personal freedoms might have been unwarranted, and were perhaps even detrimental to public health, was given Zero coverage or dismissed without proper fact-checking.

Censoring doctors and experts is a surprising new low for Y 2020

Believe All Women, Unless They are Tara Reade

The #MeToo movement marked the beginning of a new era, in which women felt empowered by the community to come forward with their stories of abuse at the hands of powerful and influential men in their industries.

We all remember the hearing of Justice Kavanaugh, when Christine Blasey Ford was hailed by the media for accusing the judge of sexual assault while providing no concrete proof or even an accurate statement account of what happened during the supposed assault.

But her “heroism and bravery” never left the media’s mainstream narrative. Other women felt compelled to come forward with accusations against the judge as well, but were soon unmasked as frauds.

Despite the unreliability of those stories, we saw these women every day on the TV and heard their names every day on the radio.

When was the last time you heard from Joe Biden’s accuser, Tara Reade? Or from the other 7 women who have accused him of inappropriate behavior? Do we even know what they look like? Nope!

Empower and Support Women Unless Nominated for the Supreme Court.

Amy Coney Barrett: A jurist, academic, exemplar student, a wife, and mother of 7 children was nominated to be a Supreme Court justice, and there’s absolutely nothing empowering and supportive about how the media is attacking this strong woman.

The Right is Fascist, but if you celebrated the victory of your candidate on 3 November on social media censored you.

No peeps from the media when the Proud Boys and BLM stood together for a press conference to stop the divisive hate the media festered between them.

The frenzy over President Trump being asked once again to denounce white supremacy and his response addressing “hateful acts” and not white supremacy by name would almost make you feel like we live in a white ethnostate and repent as the end is near.

Social media platforms announced that they will ban anyone who claims victory of a candidate for the Presidency after the Presidential election. Because that totally makes sense and censorship is apparently cool and trendy in Y 2020. Not a fascist move at all, right? Where’s the MSM outrage?

The Ho and the Big Guy

Media personalities applauded while the country burned at the hands of rioters who demanded changes in the policing system to address police brutality and the unfair treatment of minorities. Rioters also stood against systemic racism and demanded changes to be made to address social inequality. So it was to everyone’s surprise when their party chose Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to represent them.

Joe Biden is the physical representation of social inequality and his privilege shows through countless racist moments and remarks. And Kamala Harris, a prosecutor who slept her way to the Top, is known for jailing minorities and even keeping innocent men behind bars.

And the media cheered on that dynamic duo for the White House. For some reason, what reason?

The above examples displays the tip of the iceberg when it comes to how skewed and biased the MSM is in protecting and promoting side of the narrative they like.

Regardless of the contradictions and blatant unethical actions of those who stand on the Left, to the MSM, they can do no wrong. They will either dismiss the story or refrain from reporting on it. If those on the Right dared to step halfway over of the same line, their careers would be over.

This is not about partisanship; it is about fair and legitimate coverage of both sides of the aisle. And as viewers, Americans are not getting that.

Tune out the Noise!

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!